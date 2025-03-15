Shayne Jackson Nets the Hat Trick in Tough Loss

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm YouTube Video







It was a 3-goal, 3-assist night from @GeorgiaSwarmLAX's Shayne Jackson in a one-goal loss to Albany.

Jackson highlights

