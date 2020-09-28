Shaw Hardest Working Player Awarded to Martin

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes' first baseman Kyle Martin has been named the 2020 Shaw Hardest Working Goldeyes player.

Martin started all 60 of the Goldeyes' games in 2020, hitting .301 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI. The Greenville, South Carolina native ranked seventh in the American Association in batting average, tied for third in home runs, and first in RBI. It marks the first time since 2006 a Goldeyes' player has led the league in RBI (Jimmy Hurst, Northern League).

"Kyle is very deserving of this award," said Goldeyes' general manager Andrew Collier. "Beginning with his two-homer performance on Opening Night, Kyle played in every game and set an example to the rest of the team by playing hard, and playing the right way!"

From July 15th-26th, Martin ran off a career-high 12-game hitting streak (16-for-43, .372). On the defensive side, Martin ranked second among American Association first basemen with a .992 fielding percentage, and led the position with 0.18 defensive wins above replacement (dWAR).

Presented by Shaw Communications, the Shaw Hardest Working Goldeyes Player Award was created to recognize players for their hard work and commitment both in games and in practice. The award was determined throughout the course of the 2020 season. Following each contest, one Goldeyes player was selected as the Shaw Hardest Working Goldeyes Player of the Game. Martin led the club with seven post-game honours.

"While the pandemic prevented play at Shaw Park this year, Kyle and the entire Goldeyes team showed up to each game with heart and dedication to represent their fans and Winnipeg wherever they played during this very unusual season," said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. "The Shaw Hardest Working Goldeyes Player Award recognizes the player that consistently goes above and beyond, and during a season where resilience was a crucial quality, Kyle's heightened passion for the game and solid commitment to the team couldn't be clearer. He is incredibly deserving of this award."

Martin completes his second season with the Goldeyes. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round in 2015 out of the University of South Carolina (Columbia, South Carolina). Martin reached the Double-A level with the Phillies before joining the Goldeyes in 2019 where he drove in 67 runs in 82 games.

Martin's accomplishment will be recognized at Shaw Park during the Goldeyes' 2021 Home Opener.

