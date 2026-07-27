Sharks Secure Playoff Football in Jacksonville with Win over Blizzard

Published on July 27, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks quarterback Sammy Edwards heads toward the endzone

(Jacksonville Sharks) Jacksonville Sharks quarterback Sammy Edwards heads toward the endzone(Jacksonville Sharks)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs Sunday night, defeating the No. 1 seed Green Bay Blizzard 60-47 at the Shark Tank to earn another home game this season. The Sharks 1st home playoff game since joining the IFL in 2024.

With the No. 2 seed on the line, Jacksonville entered the matchup knowing a victory was necessary to secure home field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. After an opening quarter that looked like it could turn into an offensive shootout, the Sharks took control in the second quarter and never looked back.

The Sharks struck first when QB Sammy Edwards used a play fake to RB Jimmie Robinson Jr., leaving WR Jadeon Stoshak wide open for the game's opening touchdown. K Marc Orozco followed with a deuce on the kickoff to give Jacksonville an early 9-0 lead.

Green Bay quickly answered with a touchdown, but Jacksonville's offense continued to find success. Edwards connected with WR Marquel Wade for a touchdown to extend the lead before Wade came up with another big play, rising above his defender to haul in his second touchdown of the night.

After the Sharks defense forced a three-and-out and the Blizzard missed a field goal, Jacksonville capitalized on the extra possession. Edwards found Wade for his third touchdown of the night before connecting with Stoshak in the corner of the end zone just before halftime. The score gave Stoshak his second touchdown and sent the Sharks into the locker room with a 39-20 lead.

Green Bay opened the second half with a touchdown, but Jacksonville quickly answered. Facing a fourth-down situation, Edwards launched a deep pass toward Wade, who rose above the defense to make an incredible touchdown grab for his fourth score of the night.

The Sharks continued their offensive dominance in the fourth quarter. Stoshak completed his hat trick when he caught a pass from Edwards, fought through contact and eluded defenders on his way into the end zone. Edwards later added a rushing touchdown of his own, powering his way into the end zone with 5:11 remaining to give Jacksonville a 60-41 lead.

Edwards finished the night with seven touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown, while Wade recorded four touchdown receptions and Stoshak added three of his own.

The 60-47 win over the conference's No. 1 seed secured Jacksonville the No. 2 seed and guaranteed a playoff game in the Shark Tank. With the regular season now complete, the Sharks will look to carry the momentum from their dominant victory into the postseason as they begin their pursuit of an IFL championship.

The Sharks will host the first round of the IFL playoffs on Saturday, August 1st! Kickoff is at 7 pm! Tickets are on sale! Call 904-621-0700 or visit jaxsharks.com.

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Indoor Football League Stories from July 27, 2026

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