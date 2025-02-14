Sharks Continue Building Defensively

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks continue to strengthen their defense with the signings of Chris Rice DL (6'5", 250 lbs), Jacorey Johns LB (6'4", 255 lbs), and Malik Jones DB (6'2", 181 lbs).

Chris Rice was a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line during his time at Castleton University. From 2017 to 2021, Rice played in 39 games for the Spartans. In that time, he recorded 228 tackles with 69 for loss. He also forced 8 fumbles, had 3 fumble recoveries and 4 blocked kicks. Rice was named the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and 2021. After college, he was invited to the Tennessee Titans Rookie Mini Camp. Rice was a member of the CFL's Toronto Argonauts.

Jacorey Johns was a consistent contributor for the Demon Deacons defense. From 2019 to 2022 Johns made appearances in 43 games and tallied 131 tackles with 21.5 being tackles for loss. Johns was also able to record 8.5 sacks for Wake Forest.

In his two years at Delta State, Malik Jones was a lockdown defender on defense. In 2022, he recorded 58 tackles and two interceptions for the Statesmen. In 2023, his final year at Delta State, Jones's success continued with 23 tackles and 5 interceptions. He was named an AP Division II All-American. Jones played in the CFL for the Edmonton Elks and looks to be a valuable asset for the Sharks secondary this upcoming season.

