Sharks' Bats Bite Bravehearts

Vineyard Haven, MA - Despite jumping out to an early 6-0 lead over the Martha's Vineyard Sharks in the third inning, Worcester was unable to hang on for the win, as shaky defense and timely hitting were enough to boost the Sharks to a 9-7 victory. With the loss, the Bravehearts fall to 8-10 on the season.

St. Petersburg College's Dustin Harris got the scoring started or the Bravehearts in the second inning, as he singled in Stetson-product, Jack Gonzalez. Northwestern's David Dunn would later single to bring in Brett Coffel (Saint Leo), who reached on an error by the shortstop.

The Bravehearts' half of the third had the looks of a homerun derby, as Kirk Sidwell (Stetson) and Coffel each hit solo homers, and Gonzalez hit a two-run shot that brought home Chapman's Mack Cheli, who was hit by a pitch. After three full, Worcester held a 6-1 lead.

The Sharks' bats, however, came alive in the bottom of the fourth, as Martha's Vineyard scored four runs on five hits, chasing Bravehearts starter, Notheastern's Henry Ennen, from the game. Ennen finished with a line of 5 earned runs, 8 hits, a walk, and 6 strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.

In relief of Ennen, U-Mass Lowell's Kendall Pomeroy threw two innings, surrendering two unearned runs and striking out one. Holy Cross product Rob Stone pitched one-third of an inning, as Brett Coffel threw out a Sharks runner attempting to steal second base to end the sixth inning. Boston College's Joe Mancini would get the loss, as he threw the final two innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit.

The Bravehearts were able to tie the game at 7 in the seventh inning as NYIT's Joe Pesce scored on an error by the third baseman off the bat off Cypress College's Mariano Ricciardi, but the Sharks' ability to capitalize on defensive miscues and mental errors in the bottom of the eighth gave them a 9-7 lead that would not be relinquished.

The Bravehearts are back in action on Monday, June 18 at Hanover Insurance Park in Worcester, MA for a 6:30 PM contest against the Nashua Silver Knights.

