Sharks Announce 2025 Theme Nights

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The 4x champion Jacksonville Sharks have unveiled their 2025 theme nights for their upcoming 15th anniversary season. The team has introduced a variety of creative themes and brought back some classics to keep the Shark Tank filled with entertainment all season long for the best fans in indoor football. In addition, the team will incorporate a number of appreciation nights to celebrate local sports teams, churches, heroes in our community, academic professionals, cancer survivors and union workers in Jacksonville.

APRIL 6th -Pirates and Princess Night presented by Rolland Reash Plumbing

Ahoy, mateys and royalty! Join us for the Sharks home-opener on SUNDAY, April 6th, where pirates plunder the seas and princesses rule the Shark Tank! It's Pirates and Princess Night presented by Rolland Reash Plumbing! The Sharks look to sail their way to victory against the Vegas Knight Hawks! Don't miss a great halftime featuring a GIRL POWER flag football ga me! Make sure to arrive early for SharkFest, our pregame party at 4 p.m. outside of Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Kickoff is at 6:05 pm. Don't miss out on our 15th season rally towel giveaway courtesy of Rolland Reash Plumbing!

It is also Youth Sports Night! All youth sports teams can purchase special-priced tickets!

APRIL 19th- TV Night

Binge, laugh, and unwind. It's TV night in the Shark Tank. Enjoy snacks, laughs, and all your favorite shows as the Sharks take on the Massachusetts Pirates on Saturday, April 19th. Make sure to represent your favorite TV show or character! Enjoy an unforgettable halftime show featuring the Disc-Connected k9s. This will be your only chance to see the world-famous frisbee dogs in Jacksonville this year! Kickoff is at 7 PM in the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

We will celebrate Faith & Family Night and Easter as well! Take pictures with the Easter bunny, enjoy an Easter egg hunt, and egg decorating contest!

MAY 3rd- Icons Night presented by Concerned Veterans for America

Take a walk down Hollywood Blvd! It's Icons Night presented by Concerned Veterans for America in the Tank on Saturday, May 3rd against the Iowa Barnstormers. Whether you channel your inner Elvis, Madonna, or another favorite icon, it's sure to be a star-studded night! Enjoy a dazzling halftime performance by the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson! Make sure to arrive at the game early as MJ will be hosting a meet and greet in the lobby! Kickoff is at 7 PM in the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

We will honor our nation's veterans. All veterans and their families are eligible to receive our special buy one get one free ticket offer.

May 17th- 60s/Tie Dye presented by Florida Blue

Peace, love, and good vibes! It's 60's Tie Dye Night presented by Florida Blue as the Sharks take on the Fisher Freight on Saturday May, 10th. Let's get colorful and funky! Join us on the field after the game for our post-game autograph session. Meet your favorite Sharks players and Attack Dance Team members. Create memories that you will never forget!

All healthcare workers, first responders, and their families can purchase special-priced tickets.

JUNE 7th - Halloween in June

The Sharks look to become the Arizona Rattlers WORST NIGHTMARE on Halloween in June in the Shark Tank. Dress up in your scariest (or best) costumes! Best dressed could go home with a prize! Enjoy monster movie moments and classic spooky scenes from the best Halloween movies new & old.

Mingle with characters from the world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House, Jacksonville's legendary Halloween event.... If you dare!

We will also celebrate our amazing educators! Anyone involved in education, whether that be teachers, bus drivers, lunch staff, etc) will be eligible for our special buy one get one free ticket offer!

This night will also feature the Jr. Attack Dance Camp.

JUNE 21st - Star Wars Night

Join us in a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 21st as the Sharks take on the Quad City Steamwheelers. This long time fan favorite theme is back and it will be an action packed night with lightsabers, Jedis and Stormtroopers.The first 1000 kids will get a free Lightsaber. Prepare to be blown away with a special magic show you won't want to miss at halftime! Join the SHARK side & may the force be with you.

The Sharks will also host their 2025 Youth Football Camp.

It is also cancer awareness night. We will honor all cancer survivors, patients and their families.

JULY 12th - Rock & Roll Night Presented by Dick's Wings & Grill

Turn up the volume and let's rock 'n roll all night long! It's time to unleash your inner rocker & let the music take control as the Sharks face their conference rivals the San Antonio Gunslingers for Rock & Roll Night presented by Dick's Wings & Grill on Saturday, July 12th.

I t is also Union Night. All union members will receive special ticket pricing!

JULY 26th - Military Appreciation Night presented by True Vet Solutions

The Sharks saved their best theme for last and will wrap up their regular season at home honoring the brave, the bold, and the heroes who serve. We salute our military and thank them for their sacrifice, courage, and unwavering commitment at Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, July 26th. The first 1000 fans in attendance will get a free rally towel courtesy of True Vet Solutions. We'll have plenty of football action in-store as the Sharks will go head-to-head with the Green Bay Blizzard. All active duty and military veterans, as well as their families, are eligible to receive our special buy one get one free ticket offer.

In addition to honoring our military, we will also be celebrating our AMAZING fans. Sharks fans are the best in the country for a reason, and we want to show you how much we appreciate your support! Enjoy special merchandise pricing and in-game giveaways.

