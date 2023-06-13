Shark Week - Four Threshers Make Way to Jersey Shore

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Shark Week came early this year as four Threshers, Clearwater Threshers that is, have made their way to the Jersey Shore. The BlueClaws added OF Gabriel Rincones Jr., IF Erick Brito, P Justin Dallas, and P Wesley Moore to the roster on Monday night.

The four spent the first part of the season with Clearwater, the Phillies Single-A affiliate, who clinched the Florida State League Western Division title on Saturday night.

Rincones, Jr. was the Phillies 3rd round pick in the 2022 draft from the Florida Atlantic University. He was hitting .264 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases (tied for the third most in the league). He is the #7 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline.

Brito, a 21 year old shortstop from Venezuela, was hitting .278 with Clearwater, adding in two home runs and 14 stolen bases.

Moore, a 23 year old left-hander from Surrey, British Columbia, signed with the Phillies last year out of Kansas State. He went 4-0 with Clearwater, allowing just two earned runs in 25 innings of work while striking out 39 and walking just 12. He was the Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May.

Dallas, a 24 year old from Beaumont, Texas, signed with the Phillies last year from Lamar University. With the Threshers, he was 2-2 and gave up two earned runs in 30 innings with 31 strikeouts and 12 walks.

The BlueClaws are in Wilmington through June 18th and open a series in ShoreTown against Rome beginning on Tuesday, June 20th. Tickets are available online.

