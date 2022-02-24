Share the Glove Is Back for Another Season

Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are excited to announce that the organization will be accepting applications for a grant, courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation. The Northwoods League Foundation's program, "Share the Glove", has returned for the fifth season in 2022 after being introduced in 2018 as part of the Northwoods League's 25th Season Celebration.

The Northwoods League Foundation ("Foundation") is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is: To utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

In support of this mission, the Foundation will be awarding 25 equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations throughout communities with a Northwoods League Affiliate. The Wausau Woodchucks will be awarding a Youth Softball Equipment Grant this year.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings Softball Equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12, and includes: (1) Set of catcher's gear (helmet, chest protector, shin guards, mitt), (8) batting helmets, (10) fielding gloves (8 RH, 2LH) (1) Bucket of Practice Softballs, (6) Bats (27 in. - 30 in.)

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met to be eligible to receive the grant:

- Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3).

- Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization.

- Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

To apply for the grant, click this link: Applications are due Friday, April 29, 2022. The Recipient will be notified in May prior to the start of the Woodchucks 2022 Season.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

