Share the Glove Equipment Grants Awarded Across 15 Northwoods League Communities Amid Unique Summer Season

September 22, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release





Rochester, Minn. - With the availability of youth sports varying greatly from state to state and city to city this summer, the Northwoods League Foundation was steadfast in its support of youth baseball and softball activities. In partnership with Rawlings Sporting Goods and local Northwoods League affiliates, 15 youth softball and baseball equipment grants, each valued at more than $2,000, were awarded to youth organizations in Northwoods League communities this summer. Each grant featured a collection of Rawlings equipment, including one set of catcher's gear, ten gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

The Share the Glove initiative was developed to encourage participation in youth baseball and softball activities throughout the Northwoods League footprint, and was introduced in 2018 as part of the League's 25th Season Celebration. Continuing this year, Northwoods League affiliates promoted the grant and collected applications from youth organizations in their local markets throughout the Spring and Summer.

"This has been, and continues to be, a challenging year for sports at all levels," said Tina Coil, Northwoods League Deputy Commissioner. "But despite these challenges, we hold strong to our belief that youth sports participation is a vital component of any community, and we are grateful to be able to support these activities through the work of the Northwoods League Foundation."

The Northwoods League Foundation proudly recognizes the following organizations as recipients of a 2020 Share the Glove equipment grant (local NWL Affiliate listed in parenthesis):

Mandan Baseball Club (Bismarck Larks)

Duluth 709 Baseball (Duluth Huskies)

Eau Claire American Baseball League (Eau Claire Express)

Campbellsport Athletic Association (Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

Pulaski Softball Organization (Green Bay Booyah)

South Portage Little League (Kalamazoo Growlers)

Richfield Youth Baseball and Softball Association (Lakeshore Chinooks)

McFarland Youth Softball Association (Madison Mallards)

Owatonna Huskies Bullpen Club (Mankato MoonDogs)

Luxemburg Rec Club (St. Cloud Rox)

The Dream Team of Traverse City (Traverse City Pit Spitters)

Heat Baseball Club (Waterloo Bucks)

Benson Community Ed (Willmar Stingers)

Wausau Youth Softball and Baseball (Wisconsin Woodchucks)

Auburndale Softball (Wisconsin Rapids Rafters)

Northwoods League markets that did not have a local grant recipient selected in 2020, will have that grant carried forward and awarded in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.