Shannon & Thomas Named Diamondbacks Organizational All-Stars

October 1, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MONT - Monday morning, MiLB.com announced their selections for the Arizona Diamondbacks Organizational All-Stars from the 2018 season. Among those to receive the honors were members of the 2018 Missoula Osprey - 1B Zack Shannon, and CF Alek Thomas. Five additional former Osprey received the award - SS Jazz Chisholm (2016), 1B Kevin Cron (2014), OF Socrates Brito (2012), P Emilio Vargas (2015) and P Franklyn Soriano (2017).

Each offseason, MiLB.com goes position by position across each system and honors the players - regardless of age or prospect status - who had the best seasons in their organization.

Shannon, Arizona's 15th-round pick out of Delta State University in Mississippi certainly made his presence known in Missoula in 2018. The 22-year-old slashed through the Pioneer League while flirting with the Triple Crown. Shannon led the league in homeruns (14), was second in average (.354) and sixth in RBIs (55) in 54 games. His league-leading .677 slugging percentage was nearly 100 points higher than the other half of the "Zac(k) Attack", Zac Almond, who finished second at .594 and over 30 points higher than the previous Osprey record holder, '15 Pioneer League MVP Isan Diaz, at .640.

Thomas, scouted as a potential first-round pick by many clubs in this year's Draft, fell to the second round, where the D-backs were thrilled to select him with the 63rd overall pick. The 18-year-old skyrocketed up the Diamondbacks prospect rankings to No. 6 after a sensational debut campaign. In 56 games in the Pioneer and Arizona leagues, he batted .333/.395/.463 with 22 extra-base hits, 22 RBIs and 12 steals in 17 tries while showing plus defensive skills in center field.

Osprey ticket plans are available now for the 2019 season and can be purchased at the MSO Hub, by phone at (406) 543-3300 and online at MissoulaOsprey.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from October 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.