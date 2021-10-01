Shane Hudson Welcomed as New Athletic Trainer

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are proud to welcome a new face to the bench this year as Shane Hudson will serve as the team's head athletic trainer for the 2021-22 season.

Hudson, a native of Springfield, Illinois, previously worked as an athletic trainer for the Springfield Clinic and has experience with multiple high schools in the Springfield area. A graduate of Northern Illinois University in 2019, Hudson's most recent hockey experience came with the Springfield Jr. Blues of the North American Hockey League.

