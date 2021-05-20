Shaky Defense Drops Lake Elsinore Storm to .500

Dwayne Matos was cruising through his outing tonight before the Lake Elsinore Storm defense allowed a few easy outs to get by them. This allowed the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to put up a crooked number in the 4th and a lead in which they never relinquished.

Matos currently has 5 runs scored as earned against him that almost certainly will be struck from the record. The lone bright spot in this game can only be Matos who has proved to be the Storm's most competent pitcher to start the year. Once those runs are ultimately removed from his ledger he will wind up with 12.2 innings pitched with only one run scored.

He was not striking out opposing batters tonight with the same frequency in which he was previously, however, he did induce plenty of ground balls that the Storm simply couldn't corral.

The Storm's only runs in the game tonight came in the 6th inning after the Quakes starting pitcher was taken out of the game. Jarryd Dale remained hot as he hit a home run in the 6th inning giving him a .323 average on the year. Robert Hassell lll also scored a run on a passed ball but was unable to reach base for the first time this season.

The Storm hope to win their first game of the series tomorrow night at 7:05pm.

