Seven Straight for Quakes

April 26, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes won yet another nail-biter against the Lake Elsinore Storm, this one, a 12-10 victory on Thursday at LoanMart Field, giving Rancho a season-high seventh straight win.

Thursday's game looked eerily similar to Wednesday's Rancho win, in that the Quakes jumped out to a huge lead, then held on as the Storm scored late runs and eventually put the tying runs on base in the ninth, only to be turned away.

Rancho cruised to a 6-0 lead after two innings against Storm starter Harry Gustin (0-1), thanks in part to Jake Gelof's two-run first-inning double, giving him a league-leading 22 RBIs.

Starter Carlos Duran was lifted after his two scoreless innings, but reliever Roque Gutierrez struggled in his first of three innings, as the Storm tallied four to make it 6-4 in the third.

Rancho got one back in the fifth on a Jesus Galiz homer and then added five more in the sixth to take a commanding 12-4 lead.

That safe lead was tested though, as the Storm raced back with five in the eighth and then got one more in the ninth. Reliever Carlos Martinez had to put out the eighth-inning fire, before getting out of his own jam in the ninth, striking out Dillon Head to end the game.

David Tiburcio (1-0) was credited with the win, after retiring all six batters he faced.

Logan Wagner blasted his first career home run and finished with two RBIs in the win.

Jordan Thompson finished with three hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Rancho (12-4) will go with Patrick Copen (1-1) on Thursday, as he'll take on Eric Yost (0-1) at 6:30pm. Friday is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, with the Quakes wearing Marvel-themed jerseys. Friday is also Family RV Family Feast Night, with $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products and $1 ice cream sandwiches. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

