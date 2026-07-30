Seven Runs in Fifth Too Much for RailCats

Published on July 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The RailCats and the Sioux City Explorers were up early for the Wednesday afternoon game for the second game of the series. The RailCats, snapping a nine-game losing streak, won the first game 9-5. Crown Point native, Frank Plesac, took the mound against Nathan Mertens.

Plesac and Mertens traded zeros through four innings until the top of the fifth when Zane Denton tripled in two runners. The Explorers would go on to score five more runs to make it 7-0 Sioux City. In the bottom of the fifth, Korry Howell put the RailCats on the board with a single to bring in Olivier Basabe.

Sioux City got a run back in the top of the sixth and the RailCats would score when Kevin Watson doubled in Marc Flores. Elvis Peralta and Colin Summerhill would sent home two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it 8-4 Explorers.

D'Shawn Knowles in the top of the ninth scored a run on a single and a throwing error from Colin Summerhill allowed Braulio Vásquez to run in from third. The Explorers evened out the series with a 10-4 win with one more game to go.

The RailCats and Explorers meet on Thursday at 6:45. It is Golf Night at the Steel Yard and tickets are available at Tixr.com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255. A livestream will also be available at AABaseball.TV.







American Association Stories from July 30, 2026

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