Seven-Run Third Not Enough in Loss to Spokane

SPOKANE, WA - The Vancouver Canadians trailed early, rallied for the lead but lost it late in an 11-10 defeat at the hands of the Spokane Indians (Rockies) Thursday night at Avista Stadium.

Tied 10-10 in the bottom of the ninth, a one-out walk was followed by a throwing error on a pick off that moved the winning run to second base. Isaac Collins' fifth hit of the game - a single - moved the runner to third before a sacrifice fly to center field brought home the game winner to put Spokane over the top 11-10. It was the first time the C's lost on a walk-off play this year.

Trialing 4-0 after two, Vancouver matched a season high with seven runs on seven hits in the third. They sent 12 men to the plate and got hits from Davis Schneider (lead-off single, two-RBI single), Rafael Lantgua (two-RBI double), Tanner Morris (RBI double), Sebastian Espino (single), Spencer Horwitz (RBI single), and Phil Clarke (RBI single). The first six men to come to the plate reached base and when the dust settled, the C's led 7-4.

Both teams scored runs in the fifth and sixth. Single runs in the top and bottom of the fifth - an RBI single from Clarke after a Will Robertson double and a single, stolen base and a pair of groundouts for the Indians - kept it a three-run lead before Espino's run-scoring hit in the sixth put Vancouver up 9-5. Spokane responded with three runs in the home half of the stanza to cut the lead to one.

The Canadians benefited from an error and Robertson's third hit of the night - a run-scoring single - to lead 10-8 in the eighth, but the Tribe bounced back to tie the game in the bottom of the inning by using a lead-off walk, a double and a two-RBI single to make it 10-10.

Vancouver has lost both games this year where they scored seven runs in the inning. With the loss, the C's are back in fourth place and trailing Spokane by a single game in the standings. They're nine games out of a playoff spot with 45 games left to play.

The series continues tomorrow night. No starter has been named for the C's at this time while MLB.com's #7 Rockies prospect Helcris Olivarez goes for the Indians. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, and first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

