Seven-Run Seventh Propels Goldeyes to Spring Win

May 9, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 8-7 in exhibition play at Shaw Park on Thursday night.

Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Wes Darvill beat out an infield single with one out, advanced to second on a line drive single to left from Correlle Prime, and scored when Adrian Marin ripped a single through the left side. After Luis Touron blooped a single to left to load the bases, Kevin Lachance lined a single to centre that scored Prime with the Goldeyes' third run. With Josh Romanski at the plate, Marin scored on a wild pitch thrown by RedHawks' reliever Kevin Grendell. Two batters later, Willy Garcia walked to re-load the bases, and the Goldeyes took their first lead of the game when Dominic Ficociello pulled a two-run double down the right field line. James Harris followed with a triple to right-centre that plated two more runs and pushed the lead to 8-4.

"It went pretty well," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "We got everyone in there that we needed to. Offensively, at bats got better as the game went on. Other than the mistake in the fourth inning, I thought our defence was really good today."

Fargo-Moorhead answered back with three runs in the top of the eighth. Max Casper doubled down the right field line leading off. After Daniel Comstock walked, Casper scored on Brennan Metzger's single through the left side. Comstock scored on a wild pitch, and the RedHawks made it an 8-7 game when Chris Jacobs lifted a sacrifice fly to left.

Jack Charleston made his first appearance of the spring in the top of the ninth, and worked a scoreless frame to earn the save.

The RedHawks jumped on the board early when Tim Colwell hit a two-out, solo home run to right three batters into the game. TJ Bennett's two-out, RBI double in the top of the fourth scored Devan Ahart to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Darvill doubled to right leading off, took third on a deep lineout to right from Prime, and scored on a Marin groundout to second.

Colwell singled home a run in the top of the sixth, and the RedHawks took a 4-1 lead in the seventh when Bennett scored on a groundball double play.

Marin started three double plays to help keep the Goldeyes close. With first and third and one out in the sixth, Marin speared a sharp one-hopper to his backhand side from Jacobs to initiate an inning-ending double play that limited the RedHawks to just one run.

Joel Bender picked up the win with three innings of long relief. Grendell took the loss in relief for the RedHawks.

Parker French started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on four hits in four innings. French walked two and struck out four.

Tyler Pike started for Fargo-Moorhead and also took a no-decision, pitching four shutout innings. Pike walked two and struck out five.

10 different Goldeyes had at least one hit.

The Goldeyes and RedHawks continue exhibition play Friday evening at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Tyler Garkow is scheduled to start for Winnipeg. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2019 season on May 16th against the Texas AirHogs on the road. The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.