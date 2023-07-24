Seven-Run Seventh Dooms Ports in 12-3 Loss

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants pounded out 17 hits and blew the game open with a seven-run seventh inning while the Ports made five errors as Stockton dropped the series finale 12-3 on Sunday evening at Excite Ballpark. The Ports have dropped nine of their last ten contests.

After the Ports failed to score in the top of the first despite putting runners on the corners with nobody out, the Giants (51-39) came back with a run in the bottom of the inning. Turner Hill grounded a single up the middle and stole second base and came around to score when Ports second baseman Elvis Rijo mishandled a ground ball off the bat of Onil Perez to give San Jose a 1-0 lead.

The Giants got two more in the second on an RBI single by Hill and a sacrifice fly by Alexander Suarez to make it 3-0 and got another in the third on an RBI double by PJ Hilson to give the Giants a 4-0 lead.

The Ports (33-57) got on the board in the top of the fourth inning without the benefit of a hit when San Jose starter Gerelmi Maldonado walked the bases loaded and then walked Dereck Salom to force in a run to make it 4-1.

In the fifth inning Pedro Pineda generated a run on his own. Pineda lined a one-out double to right center to start the frame, stole third and scored on an errant throw to third base by San Jose catcher Onil Perez to cut the Giants lead to 4-2.

After getting a run back in the fifth inning to extend their lead to 5-2, the Giants blew the game open with a seven-run bottom of the seventh inning. Justin Bench lined a single to right center against Carlos Guarate and advanced to second on an errant throw back to the infield by Pineda to start the inning. After moving to third on an Andrew Kachel groundout to second base, Bench scored on an errant throw home by Ports shortstop Bjay Cooke with the infield drawn in to make it 6-2. Hilson then tripled to left center to score Kachel making it 7-2, and after Jose Ramos was hit by a pitch, Hill and Suarez hit back-to-back singles to score another run to give the Giants a 9-2 lead. A Rijo error followed by singles by Diego Velasquez and Bench allowed three more runs to score to make it 12-2.

The Ports got a run in the top of the eighth on a two-out single by Robert Puason to drive in Henry Bolte, who doubled, to make it 12-3 but Stockton was unable to generate any more offense the rest of the way.

San Jose reliever Tyler Vogel (5-6) got the win allowing an unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts in three innings. Ports' starter James Gonzalez (4-6) took the loss surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits in 2.2 innings.

The Ports will look to get back on track when they open a six-game series against the Lake Elsinore Storm on Tuesday at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

