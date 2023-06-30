Seven-Run Rally Helps Nuts Split Twinbill

June 30, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Caeden Trenkle and Daniel Susac knocked consecutive two-run singles in a seven-run fifth-inning rally, and the Lansing Lugnuts (2-4, 33-38) followed a 4-3 loss with a 7-5 victory in the nightcap, splitting a Friday night doubleheader with the Great Lakes Loons (3-3, 48-23) at Dow Diamond.

It was the Lugnuts' sixth doubleheader of the year; they were swept in the first and have split the last five.

In the opener, the Nuts brought a 2-1 lead to the bottom of the sixth inning, but Taylor Young lashed a three-run double down the left field line against Lansing reliever Christian Fernandez to give the Loons a 4-2 lead.

The Lugnuts opened the seventh with an Euribiel Ángeles single and a Danny Bautista, Jr. double off Michael Hobbs, but CJ Rodriguez struck out, Clark Elliott grounded out (plating Ángeles) and Max Muncy struck out to give the Loons the win.

In a no-decision, Lansing right-hander Jose Dicochea tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out four. Ángeles finished the game 3-for-3 with three singles while Daniel Susac went 2-for-3 with two singles.

In Game 2, Great Lakes grabbed a 4-0 lead with a four-run third inning against Jake Garland, keyed by a two-run homer from Luis Díaz.

But the Lugnuts tied their season high for most runs in an inning, exploding in the fifth. After an error and an Ángeles single, Loons starter Orlando Ortíz walked Elliott to load the bases, and then walked Muncy to force in a run, bringing the Lugnuts within 4-1. Reliever Christian Suárez entered and served up a single to Trenkle into right-center, bringing in both Ángeles and Elliott, with Trenkle taking second on the throw home. Susac immediately followed with his own single, driving in Muncy and Trenkle to put the Nuts up 5-4.

The next batter was Junior Pérez, and comedy entered the field. Pérez lined a single to center field, where it went through the legs of a casual Jake Vogel. Susac scored without issue, but Pérez was given the stop sign at third by Craig Conklin and wiped out - only to see that cutoff man Max Hewitt was fumbling the throw in center field. He popped back to his feet and slid headfirst home, then lay there on his belly and took in the moment.

Taylor Young brought the Loons within two runs with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth against reliever Mac Lardner.

Lardner opened the sixth with a strikeout of Hewitt before allowing a single to Frank Rodriguez. Lansing turned to closer Tyler Baum, who whiffed Vogel and Damon Keith to end the frame and then struck out Dalton Rushing, Griffin Lockwood-Powell and Taylor Young around a walk of Díaz to record his ninth save in as many opportunities.

Three games remain in the six-game series, which stretches around through Monday. The Lugnuts next return home on Independence Day, hosting the Lake County Captains in a six-game series. Tickets are available via lansinglugnuts.com or by calling (517) 485-4500 during office hours.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.