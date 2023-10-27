Seven Renegades Alumni Highlight World Series Rosters

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - With the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers set to begin on Friday night, fans of the Hudson Valley Renegades will see several familiar faces on both teams. The Renegades boast five former players on the active rosters of the Diamondbacks and Rangers, guaranteeing that the 'Gades will boast multiple former players as World Series Champions for the first time in team history.

The Arizona Diamondbacks prominently feature INF Evan Longoria (2006) and RHP Merrill Kelly (2010), while OF Tommy Pham (2018) played in one MLB rehab game for the Renegades during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Texas Rangers active roster includes INF Nathaniel Lowe (2016) and INF Josh H. Smith (2021), while LHP Brock Burke (2016) and INF Ezequiel Duran (2021) are on the team's 40-man roster, but are not active for the World Series.

"Having multiple players who once called Heritage Financial Park home competing for a World Series ring this year is pretty amazing," said Zach Betkowski, General Manager of the Renegades. "We love that we were able to both provide these players with a chance to develop their craft along the way, and give our entire community the chance to see them play here in the Hudson Valley."

The first Renegades alumni to win the World Series was OF Scott Podsednik in 2005 with the Chicago White Sox, and the most recent was RHP Dylan Floro who got a ring as a member of the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers.

