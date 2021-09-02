Seven Homers, Three from Greyson Jenista Muscle M-Braves to 16-8 Win in Biloxi

September 2, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Mississippi Braves matched a club record with seven home runs on Thursday night, including three by Greyson Jenista in a 16-8 thumping of the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park. Playing for the first time in nine days, the M-Braves lowered their magic number to clinch a postseason berth to 11 after the win.

The M-Braves (59-39) homered seven times for the second time this season, matching their output on July 27 in Pensacola, which set the record. Jenista became the second M-Brave to hit a trio of homers in a game this season and third overall, joining Shea Langeliers, who did so on June 2 at Pensacola, and Ryan Casteel in 2019. Wendell Rijo, Justin Dean, Trey Harris, Braden Shewmake, and Wendell Rijo joined Jenista with homers, giving the club 131 for the year, just 16 shy of the franchise record.

The Braves showed some rust in the first inning, ceding a pair of runs to the Shuckers (37-64) and falling behind 2-0.

The Biloxi lead was short-lived. Hendrik Clementina smacked an RBI single to score Drew Lugbauer to cut the lead in half, then Jenista belted a three-run home run off the right-field scoreboard to put Mississippi up 4-2.

The M-Braves up the lead to 8-2 with a second-straight four-run inning in the third. Harris and Langeliers both singled, then Lugbauer singled Harris home to make it 5-2. Then, former Shucker Wendell Rijo smashed a three-run home run to left, and it was 8-2. The homer was Rijo's 15th on the season.

The onslaught continued in the fourth inning, but against new pitcher Cody Beckman. Biloxi starter Justin Bullock (L, 2-4) surrendered eight runs on seven hits. Jenista opened the fourth inning with a solo shot down the right-field line, and it was 9-3. After a single from Dean, Harris hit his eighth long ball of 2021 to push the lead to 11-8.

2020 Atlanta Braves first-round pick Jared Shuster made his Double-A debut on Thursday night and battled through 4.0 innings. The former Wake Forest star had given up three runs through the third, but Biloxi hit a pair of home runs in the fourth to pull within three at 11-8. Shuster gave up eight runs on seven hits, walking three, and striking out seven.

Tyler Ferguson (W, 1-0) made his Mississippi debut and notched his first victory with 1.1 scoreless innings. He dodged a major bullet in the fifth inning with a strikeout and inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Dean led off the sixth inning with his seventh home run, and with one out, Shewmake hit his 11th homer to push the lead out to 13-8. The Braves capped the scoring in the seventh inning with an RBI triple by CJ Alexander, a sacrifice fly from Hendrik Clementina, and the third home run of the night by Jenista. The Wichita State product ended the night tied with Lugbauer for second on the team with 16 home runs.

Hayden Deal, Matt Withrow, and Troy Bacon combined for 3.2 shutout innings to shut down the Shuckers and secure the win.

Every Mississippi batter had a hit by the fourth inning, and the 17 overall was the most in a game in 2021. Dean, Harris, Shewmake, and Alexander had two hits each, while Rijo was 3-for-5 with three runs, three RBI, and Jenista was 3-for-4 with three homers, five RBI, and was in the on-deck circle in the ninth.

The M-Braves take on Biloxi in game two of the series on Friday night at MGM Park. RHP Alan Rangel (2-1, 3.79) will start for Mississippi against LHP Andy Otero (3-0, 1.98) for Biloxi. The first pitch is 6:35 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.TV.

The Mississippi Braves will host their final homestand, September 7-12, against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. The homestand will feature the last Thirsty Thursday of 2021, Drew Waters Statue Giveaway, Kid's Backpack Giveaway, First Responders and Military Appreciation Night on September 11, and Post-Game Fireworks. For a complete list of promotions and to purchase tickets, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.