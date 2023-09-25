Seven Former Dragons Selected to Play in Prestigious Arizona Fall League

September 25, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Seven former Dayton Dragons players have been announced by Major League Baseball as participants in the prestigious Arizona Fall League. Teams in the AFL will begin their seasons on Monday, October 2 and continue toward the championship game on November 11.

Reds prospects in the Arizona Fall League have been assigned to the Surprise Saguaros. Five members of the 2023 Dragons are on the Saguaros roster, including pitchers Zach Maxwell, Andrew Moore, and Jayvien Sandridge; catcher Michael Trautwein, and third baseman Austin Callahan. Two members of the 2021 Dragons, pitcher Carson Spiers and outfielder Jacob Hurtubise, will also play for the Saguaros.

An eighth Reds prospect, pitcher Bryce Hubbart, will also play for the Saguaros. Hubbart is a potential member of the 2024 Dragons team after spending the 2023 season at Single-A Daytona. He was the Reds third round draft pick in 2022 out of Florida State University.

Josh Hobson, the Dragons athletic trainer in 2023, will serve in the same role with the Saguaros.

Maxwell and Moore are certain to be two of the hardest throwers in the Arizona Fall League. Maxwell is one of only four hurlers in Dragons history to record a pitch of at least 101 mph at Day Air Ballpark, joining Hunter Greene, Aroldis Chapman, and Aneurys Zabala. In a Dragons game in August of 2023, Maxwell and Moore both reached 100 mph in consecutive innings.

The Arizona Fall League has traditionally featured many of the top prospects in baseball. This season, 10 of the top 100 prospects in the minor leagues, based on MLB Pipeline's rankings, have been assigned to the AFL.

Every major league team is required to send at least seven players to the AFL. Each of the six AFL teams features players from five MLB organizations. The Saguaros include players from the Reds, Blue Jays, Brewers, Royals, and Rangers.

Dragons 2024 season ticket information is available now. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 25, 2023

Seven Former Dragons Selected to Play in Prestigious Arizona Fall League - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.