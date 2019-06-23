Seven 2018-2019 Roadrunners on Coyotes Development Camp Roster

June 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Arizona Coyotes, parent club of the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners, announced their 2019 Development Camp Roster today, featuring seven members of the 2018-19 Tucson roster.

2018-2019 Roadrunners at Coyotes Development Camp:

The roster also features Keeghan Howdeshell, who signed an AHL contract with the Roadrunners in April.

Starting tomorrow, Monday, June 24 at Gila River Arena prospects will participate in both on-ice sessions and community events through Friday, June 28.

On-Ice Sessions:

Monday, June 24 - 1:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Thursday, June 27 - 9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

All three dates, as well as the Red vs. White scrimmage, which will take place on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. at Gila River Arena are free and open to the public.

The Coyotes community events on Wednesday, June 26 will include the Phoenix Rescue Mission's Hope for Hunger Food Bank, Hockey Science Day with the Arizona Science Center and the Boys and Girls Club as well as Paint & Play Day with HopeKids.

Red vs. White Game:

Prior to Friday's Red vs. White Game, the Coyotes will be hosting a Town Hall event for fans with President & CEO Ahron Cohen, President of Hockey Operations & GM John Chayka and Head Coach Rick Tocchet at the Renaissance Hotel from 5:00 - 6 p.m. The Coyotes will also have activities for fans inside Gilva River Arena from 6-7 p.m., including an alumni signing featuring Craig Cunningham and Deron Quint. There will also be face painting, ball hockey and yard games and concessions will be open. Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring an item for a teddy bear toss, which will take place following the first period of Friday's scrimmage. All bears will be donated to the Glendale Fire Department. Additionally, following the game, all kids 14 and under are invited to participate in a postgame slapshot on the ice.

Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships

The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and more! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.