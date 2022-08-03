Seth Ensor Back to Defend the Hangar

August 3, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL) - Defenseman Seth Ensor has re-signed with the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the 2022-23 Season.

It's good to have Seth back, he really developed last year and became a solid defenseman in our league. he came to work and was very committed to getting better every day. He has the tools to be a big part of our team on both sides of the rink. I'm looking forward to him coming in with a lot of confidence and having a bigger role and presence on the ice.

Head Coach Rod Aldoff

Ice Flyers Defenseman Seth Ensor

Ensor, the Sugar Land, Texas native, is returning to the Ice Flyers for his second season with the team. In 56 games, Ensor tallied 17 assists, 2 goals and 121 penalty minutes during the 2021-22 Season. Determined to get back to work, winning hockey games and eating at Cafe Nola, Ensor has been hard at work improving his game.

I've been putting an emphasis on my overall health lately. On the hockey side of things, I've been studying film to work on the mental aspect of the game and focusing on my skill work to try and bring my game to the next level.

Seth Ensor

Season Tickets

Getting Ice Flyers season tickets is easy and offers incredible value, flexibility, and fun for our season ticket holders. Earn your wings, Become an Ice Flyers Wingman today! Email Eric@IceFlyers.com or call our office at 850.466.3111 for additional information.

Group Tickets

Start planning your group outing for one of our 28 home games now! Bring your friends, coworkers, or family for an amazing night out at the hanger. Email Eric@IceFlyers.com with any questions or for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.