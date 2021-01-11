Service Electric to Televise Phillies Winter Caravan

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Philadelphia Phillies Winter Caravan presented by Air Products, Service Electric Cable TV, Abarta Coca-Cola, Provident Bank, and Lehigh Valley Health Network will be VIRTUAL this year and be televised on Thursday, January 28 at 5 p.m. via the Service Electric Network (Channel 2 and Channel 502 in HD). IronPigs fans will be treated to a similar experience as they have each year when they attended the event in person with the added bonus of there being no charge to attend this year.

"The Winter Caravan each year is a great a mix of celebrating our community grant recipients, raising money for IronPigs Charities through our silent auction and getting our fans excited for baseball by welcoming special guests from the Philadelphia Phillies," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "Despite not being able to continue this event in person this year, we are excited to be partnering with Service Electric as they will televise the Winter Caravan for every IronPigs fan to watch, participate and enjoy from their homes at no charge."

Continuing the annual tradition, the caravan will include Philadelphia Phillies players and coaches for a question-and-answer session. Phillies manager Joe Girardi, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, and outfielder Adam Haseley are scheduled to attend. Fans will have the opportunity to submit questions to the IronPigs social media pages for the question-and-answer session. More guests will be added at a later date.

Girardi will be entering his second season as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies after leading the team to a 28-32 record in 2020. Girardi previously managed the New York Yankees from 2008-2017, guiding them to a World Series victory in 2009. He began his managerial career in 2006 when he managed the Florida Marlins for one season, winning the National League Manager of the Year award. Girardi has managed more than 1800 games and has a career record of 1,016-826 (.522).

Hoskins played in 115 games for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in 2017. The Phillies first baseman hit .284 with 24 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 91 RBI. The Sacramento, California native was also named an International League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star in 2017. Hoskins will be entering his fifth season with the Phillies, having played in 404 career games.

Haseley played in just six games for the IronPigs in 2019 prior to his call-up to Philadelphia. After spending two weeks with the big club, he was assigned to double-A Reading before being called up to Lehigh Valley on June 29. In just 18 career games with the IronPigs, he hit .294 with six doubles, two home runs and nine RBI. The Orlando, Florida native has already played in 100 career games with the Phillies, spending most of the 2020 season with the big club.

Viewers are encouraged to bid on an array of items, ranging from experiences throughout the Lehigh Valley to signed sports memorabilia. There will be a banner at the bottom of the television screen throughout the caravan that displays a number the viewer can text. Once the viewer texts the number, it will take them directly to the IronPigs Silent Auction Page. If viewers do not plan to bid on any of the items but want to donate to IronPigs Charities, they can do it the same way. The IronPigs will be sharing the web address on their social media websites and ironpigsbaseball.com ahead of the time for the auction.

All proceeds from the silent auction, which is presented by Highmark, will benefit IronPigs Charities. The silent auction will be available for preview and the chance to bid on select items will be as early as Monday, January 25. All items will be open for bid on Thursday, January 28. Capital BlueCross, a Home Run Match Sponsor will match donations up to $1,000.

Learn more about the Phillies Winter Caravan by logging on to PhilliesWinterCaravan.com. For other questions, please contact Emily Bettys, Director of IronPigs Charities at ebettys@ironpigsbaseball.com.

