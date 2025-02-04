Service Dog Training Update: Bucella Masters Essential Skills and Public Access Work

We're excited to share some pawsitive updates about Buccella's journey in professional training with Canine Companions! Our beloved puppy is making remarkable strides since November, and we couldn't be more proud of his progress.

In his first months of professional training, Buccella quickly mastered the art of targeting with his nose and learned to close drawers - a skill that has now evolved into confidently activating push plates around campus. His retrieve training is coming along wonderfully, with Buccella now able to take a plastic dumbbell from trainers' hands, hold it properly, and walk several steps.

One of the highlights of Buccella's recent training has been his successful field trips to various public spaces, including Target and a local home improvement store. These outings have shown just how well he can apply his training in new environments - though we hear he was particularly captivated by the flower section in the garden center! It's heartwarming to see him maintaining his cheerful personality while developing into a skilled service dog.

Buccella continues to excel at his floor skills, showing increasing independence by initiating these tasks with minimal prompting. His confidence grows with each passing day, and we're thrilled to see him thriving in his professional training environment.

We'll continue to share updates about Buccella's journey as he progresses through his training. Keep those paws crossed for our furry friend!

