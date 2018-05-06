Series Shifts to Syracuse on Sunday

Less than 24 hours after Frederik Gauthier scored from his stomach to end a double overtime battle, the Toronto Marlies and Syracuse Crunch are slated to do it all over again in Game 3.

Saturday's win put the Marlies ahead 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, which now moves to Syracuse for the next two games.

It will be a tough test for the Marlies, who were unable to secure a victory in either road game during their first round series against Utica, while Syracuse won both home games in the first round and have won 13 of their last 14 playoff games at home stretching back to last year.

The Marlies found the secret to success away from home throughout the regular season, however, posting a league-best 30-5-1-2 record on the road. They'll look to keep that success rolling into the second round, facing a hostile Syracuse crowd.

Gauthier's overtime winner was his first goal of the postseason and he has now earned six points in seven games, tied for second in team scoring this playoffs.

Trevor Moore setup Mason Marchment's third period goal for his sixth assist and seventh point, leading the way for the Marlies.

At the other end, both Matthew Peca and Gabriel Dumont returned from injury for the Crunch in Game 2, with Peca scoring their only goal of the contest. He leads all Syracuse skaters with three goals and nine points in four games played.

Both teams will look to get the power play working in Game 3, as the Marlies went 0-for-5 and Syracuse was 0-for-3 in Game 2.

The Marlies came up with two enormous penalty kills in the overtime frames on Saturday, improving the postseason percentage to 80.8%. They will look to build off that momentum tonight.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and fans can tune in on Leafs Nation Network (TV) or AHL Live.

Head to Head (2018 Playoffs)

5-2-0 Overall Record 3-1-1

2-0 Series Record 0-2

Win 3 Streak Loss 2

24 Goals For 23

19 Goals Against 18

20.0% Power Play Percentage 28.6%

80.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 80.0%

D. Timashov (4) Leading Goal Scorer A. Volkov, G. Dumont, M. Joseph, M. Peca (3)

T. Moore (7) Leading Points Scorer M. Peca (9)

G. Sparks (5) Wins Leader E. Pasquale (2)

