Series Sealed in Shutout Win

May 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Mavis Graves allowed just one hit in 6.0 innings for the second straight game as the Clearwater Threshers (31-13) cruised to a 6-0 victory over the St. Lucie Mets (14-30) on Saturday night at Clover Park. The Threshers look for their fifth-straight win when they finish the series on Sunday morning.

The game was scoreless until the third inning, which began on a leadoff walk to Pierce Bennett. Dakota Kotowski took the next pitch back up the middle for a single, and Devin Saltiban cleared the bases with a three-run home run to open the scoring at 3-0.

With one out in the sixth, Saltiban reached on a throwing error by Mets starter Franklin Gomez. He moved to second on a single by Keaton Anthony and a walk to Jared Thomas loaded the bases with one out in the frame. After Gomez was replaced by Jeremy Peguero, a passed ball allowed Saltiban to score from third, increasing the advantage to 4-0.

Kotowski reached on an error to start the eighth, with a throw by Mets third baseman Marco Vargas landing in the stands that moved him to second. With one out in the frame, Anthony singled to left, scoring Kotowski to make it 5-0 Threshers.

Raylin Heredia smashed a double down the left field line to start the ninth inning, and after a walk to Avery Owusu-Asiedu, he moved to third on a wild pitch by Mets reliever Gregori Louis. Bryson Ware hit a fly ball to center deep enough to plate Heredia on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0 Threshers. The Mets put a runner on in the ninth, but the final two batters were struck out to seal the shutout at 6-0

Graves (5-1) tossed 6.0 shutout innings with one hit and two walks allowed along with nine strikeouts to earn the win. Ethan Chenault threw 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings with two walks and one strikeout. Drew Garrett struck out two and walked one without allowing a run or a hit in the ninth.

Saltiban's homer was his first on the road this season...All four of his previous home runs were solo shots...He now leads the team with five long balls this year...Saltiban tied his career high with three RBIs...Bennett tied his season-long on-base streak by reaching for the ninth consecutive game...Anthony Has four hits in his last two games...He has now hit safely in five consecutive games...Chenault has thrown 4.0 shutout innings this series...Clearwater earned their fourth shutout win of the season...The Threshers conclude a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday, May 26...First pitch will be at 12:10 PM at Clover Park...

