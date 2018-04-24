Series Returns to Boise Tonight for Game 6

April 24, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, play Game 6 tonight against the Idaho Steelheads at 8:10 pm CST at Century Link Arena. The Americans lead the Best of 7 Series, 3-2.

The Americans return to Boise, a place where Allen has had success this season, winning five games on their ice this year. Three of those wins came in the regular season, and two in the playoffs.

"We play well in this building," said Americans forward Spencer Asuchak. "I think both teams knew this would be a long series and our guys have complete confidence we'll get the job done here."

The Americans took Games 1 and 2 at Century Link Arena before returning home to Allen to win Game 3. The Steelheads have won back to back 2-1 games in Allen and the Americans know they must get their offense going.

"We need to create a few more chances and get activity in front of their net," said Americans defenseman Eric Roy. "We played a more solid game in 1, 2 and 3 than in the last two. You'll see more of what we did early in the series tonight. The boys are ready to go."

Allen is led by rookie forward Braylon Shmyr and David Makowski, who have five points each. Makowski leads the Americans in goals with three. Two of those three coming in Games 1 and 2 here in Boise.

Jake Paterson has played in every game this postseason for Allen. Paterson is eighth overall in the league with a .929 save percentage.

The Americans have scored the first goal in every game in the series. Idaho didn't have a lead in the series until the third period of Game 4.

Zach Pochiro, who missed Game 5 due to illness, is on the trip and expected to be back in the lineup tonight against the Steelheads.

You can join Allen Fans for the first Americans Watching Party of the playoffs, tonight at Kelly's in the Village at Allen, brought to you by North Dallas Sports. Tommy Daniels will call the action on ECHL TV as well as Mixlr.com.

Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads, Allen leads the Best of 7 series 3-2

Game 1: Americans 3 @ Idaho 2 F

Game 2: Americans 5 @ Idaho 4 F

Game 3: Idaho 3 @ Americans 5 F

Game 4: Idaho 2 @ Americans 1 F

Game 5: Idaho 2 @ Americans 1 F

Game 6: Americans @ Idaho - Tuesday, April 24th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho

Game 7: Americans @ Idaho - Wednesday, April 25th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho*

* If Necessary

Americans Next Home Game

Allen Americans vs. TBD

Date: TBD

Venue: Allen Event Center

Watch or Listen Live

ECHL TV - http://echl.neulion.com/echl/home

Mobile App -http://mixlr.com/allen-americans-hockey

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.