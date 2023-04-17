Series Preview vs Reno

The Bees are coming home to Smith's Ballpark for a six-game standoff with the Reno Aces, the first full-length series to be played in Salt Lake this year. Bring the family and friends for a week full of baseball: the first Bees Family Night kicks-off on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. featuring a deal for four tickets for $20 and half-price hot dogs and regular soda, Wednesday's day game at 12:05 p.m. features a Matinee Meal Deal with awesome food/ticket bundles, Abejas Night is on Friday at 6:35 p.m. featuring a Spanish-language broadcast, music and themed events, and Sunday brunch is available prior to the 1:05 p.m. series finale. All special tickets and events can be found on our promotions page. The Bees are a cool 8-7 heading into the series, good for fourth place in the league, after going 6-6 on their road trip to Albuquerque and Las Vegas and will be looking to send a message against the 5-9 Aces on home turf.

As the Aces come to town, there are three exciting players to keep your eyes on. First, 24-year-old right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt is the Arizona Diamondbacks' top pitching prospect and comes in ranked as the #53 overall prospect in baseball. He is currently second in the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts and is expected to start against Bees lefty Kenny Rosenberg on Thursday. Aces utility man, Buddy Kennedy, is riding a hot streak that has him in the mix for the PCL league lead in a number of offensive statistical categories. He is batting .378 with four doubles and three home runs, getting on base more than half of the time. Finally, righty hurler Blake Walston is ranked as the Diamondbacks' #5 overall prospect and is expected to start on Wednesday against the Bees' ace and Angels' top pitching prospect, Chase Silseth.

For the Bees, they return home to Salt Lake after going an even .500 (6-6) on the road. Salt Lake has proven to be an explosive offensive squad in the early portion of the season, with former first round outfield selections Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak and Jordyn Adams all getting involved in a big way. Adell last week broke the Bees franchise record for consecutive games with a home run (6) and leads the Pacific Coast League in home runs (8). Mickey Moniak is riding a hot streak, hitting three home runs in his last four games with an average of .286 on the year. Jordyn "J2" Adams is turning heads with his power and already surpassed his home run total from 120 games in 2022 (4) with his fifth long shot of the year on Friday in Sin City. Both Adell and Adams sit in the top five for RBI in the PCL. Bees RHP Chase Silseth is gearing up for his fourth start of the season on Wednesday after winning PCL Pitcher of the Week to start the year. He leads the Bees in strikeouts, ERA and a number of other statistical categories. Finally, infielder David Fletcher is joining the Bees from the MLB roster this week and will be looking to jumpstart a Bees defense that has been shaky early in the year.

In a week of firsts, the seventh inning of SL's 11-5 victory last Tuesday saw Chad Wallach and Andrew Velazquez became the first Bees to hit back-to-back home runs for the first time since Michael Stefanic and Dillon Thomas achieved the feat for the Bees on Aug. 16, 2022 in Reno. Also, Bees Designated Hitter Trey Cabbage hit the first grand slam of the 2023 campaign in the 5th inning of Tuesday's game with Velazquez, Moniak and Soto on-base, the first Salt Lake slam since July 2022 (Jake Gatewood). Speed is proving to be a major strength for the Bees, as Jordyn Adams and Trey Cabbage are tied for the league lead in Triples through 15 games.

This week's games are as follows: Tuesday (Family Night) 6:35 p.m., Wednesday (Matinee Meal Deal) 12:05 p.m., Thursday (Thirsty Thursday) 6:35 p.m., Friday (Abejas Night) 6:35 p.m., Saturday (Post-game kids run) 6:35 p.m., Sunday (Brunch) 1:05 p.m.

