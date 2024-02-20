Series Preview: Rockers vs River Dragons

This weekend, the Motor City Rockers face off against the Columbus River Dragons in a three-game series. The weekend features numerous promotions.

On Friday night at 7:35 p.m., it's $2 Beer Night, presented by Labatt Blue/WCSX Night. Selected areas in Big Boy Arena will offer beer for just $2. WCSX Radio Talent Ryan Logan will also participate in the game. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Michigan Warriors. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for the general public.

Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. is Faith and Family Night, offering a ticket promotion of 4 for $40. Attendees will receive purple Rockers bracelets at the door, featuring "Motor City Rockers" on one side and "Faith and Family Night" on the other. For ticket inquiries, please contact Connor Jakacki at (313) 944-0625 or connor@rockershockey.com.

Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. is Sunday Funday, where attendees can get 2 tickets and a bucket of beer for $40. It's the perfect conclusion to an exciting weekend of hockey!

