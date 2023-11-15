Series Preview: Road Trip Opens in the Bayou

The Port Huron Prowlers take on the first of three new FPHL teams this weekend when they travel to the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Nov. 17 and 18. The Prowlers are already 2-0 at the Zydeco's home arena thanks to two neutral site wins last season.

Port Huron was swept by the rival Motor City Rockers for the second time this season on Nov. 10 and 11 in a home-and-home. The first game was a 7-1 rout as the Rockers brought the goals early and often at Big Boy Arena. Bryan Parsons ended the shutout bid for Trevor Babin with 10 seconds to go in the game. The next night at McMorran Place was a much closer game as the Prowlers got out to a 2-0 lead in the second period on goals from Parsons and Brandon Picard. In the third, Motor City, as it's done twice before this season, made a comeback and took the game 3-2 in regulation. New signing Tucker Tynan made 32 saves in his pro debut for Port Huron. On a two-game losing skid, the Prowlers sit at 2-3-1 with six points, good for fourth in the Continental Division.

Baton Rouge played a Wednesday-Friday three-in-three against the Columbus River Dragons on Nov. 8-10, winning one and dropping the next two. The Zydeco got their first win in franchise history with a 5-4 victory in the first game. They held leads of 2-0, 3-1 and 5-2 while holding the Dragons at bay to secure the win in front of the home crowd. Noah Robinson scored twice while Greg Hussey made 49 saves. The next two nights didn't go so well for Baton Rouge as it dropped 6-1 and 5-1 decisions, respectively. The series ends the season opening stretch that saw the Zydeco host Columbus in six of their first seven games. Baton Rouge sits last in the Continental at 1-6-0 with three points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Bryan Parsons (D) - Known more for his defensive abilities, and currently leading Port Huron at +2, Parsons found an offensive touch last weekend with a goal in each game. He takes a three-game point streak down to Baton Rouge.

Zydeco - Greg Hussey (G) - Hussey registered the first victory for the Zydeco in a game where he made 49 saves. He's averaging an even 50 shots against per game in his four starts and holds an .895 save percentage.

STAT CENTRAL

Alex Johnson (PHP) needs one assist to tie Branden Parkhouse for the 5th most in Prowlers history...MJ Graham (BRZ) is the only player on Baton Rouge averaging at least a point per game (1.1 PPGA)...The Prowlers have held a lead in five of their first six games of the season...The Zydeco were outshot a combined 64-9 in the third periods of their last three games...The Prowlers (62.1%) and Zydeco (68.8%) are the only two teams in the FPHL with a penalty kill percentage below 70%

SERIES SCHEDULE

November 17, 8:30 P.M. at Raising Cane's River Center (Baton Rouge, LA)

November 18, 8:00 P.M. at Raising Cane's River Center (Baton Rouge, LA)

Both games will be broadcast live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

