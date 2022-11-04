Series Preview: Prowlers Visit Motor City

The Port Huron Prowlers kick off a five-game road stretch with a matchup against the Motor City Rockers at Big Boy Arena. The Rockers hold a 3-2 lead in the Battle of I-94.

The Prowlers were swept by Motor City last weekend with a 6-2 loss on the road on Friday, Oct. 28 and a 4-2 loss at home on Saturday, Oct. 29. Bryan Parsons picked up his first two points of the season with an assist in each game. Matt Graham had the only multi-point performance of the weekend with a goal and an assist in Saturday's contest. The Prowlers were without leading point-getters Joe Deveny and Larri Vartiainen for both games and their losing streak is at three games.

The Rockers took their first lead in the Battle of I-94 with back-to-back wins over Port Huron last weekend. The victories also moved them past the Prowlers atop the Continental Division. Ross Bartlett finished with six points between the two games while Josh Colten is riding a three-game point streak with eight points in that span. Friday's win was the franchise's first at home in their second game at Big Boy Arena. Scott Coash and Declan Conway made their Motor City debuts with each scoring on Friday.

SEASON SERIES (ROCKERS 3-2)

Oct. 13 @ Motor City: Prowlers 3, Rockers 2

Oct. 14 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 7, Rockers 3

Oct. 15 @ Port Huron: Rockers 2, Prowlers 1

Oct. 28 @ Motor City: Rockers 6, Prowlers 2

Oct. 29 @ Port Huron: Rockers 4, Prowlers 2

LAST MEETING

Motor City doubled up Port Huron 4-2 on Oct. 29 at McMorran Place. The Prowlers fell down 2-0 late in the first but Austin Fetterly pulled his team within one goal before the end of the period. After Motor City took a 3-1 lead in the second, Graham's first of the year made it 3-2 early in the third. A power-play goal from Colten put the game out of reach a few minutes later. Blake Scott made 38 saves in his Rockers debut while Ian Wallace stopped 30 shots in his first FPHL start.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Austin Fetterly (F) - Fetterly's five-game assist streak to open the season was snapped on Friday but he bounced back with his first goal of the year on Saturday.

Rockers - Josh Colten (D) - In his first pro hockey games since 2018, it took Colten some time to get going with just one assist through his first four games. He's exploded for eight in his past three contests including five last weekend against the Prowlers.

STAT CENTRAL

The Prowlers' power play was officially 1/17 last weekend...Trevor Babin's (MCR) .924 save percentage ranks third in the FPHL...The Prowlers are one of two teams (CAR) with three players with at least six assists...Through six games played, Ross Bartlett (MCR) is one point shy of his total from last season (15 games played, 11 points)

SERIES SCHEDULE

Nov. 5, 7:00 P.M. at Big Boy Arena (Fraser, MI)

Tune in to the game on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel

