Series Preview: Prowlers Tangle with the FPHL's Top Team

The Port Huron Prowlers return home to battle the Columbus River Dragons on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. The teams will play two series at McMorran Place over the next three weekends.

The Prowlers took four of a possible six points last week in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. They split the series with the Thunderbirds via a 7-5 win on Dec. 2 and a 6-5 overtime loss on Dec. 3. Port Huron fell behind 2-1 in the first game but rattled off four-straight goals in the second period to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The third period included a bench brawl that resulted in four ejections. Tucker Scantlebury led the Prowlers with three points while Vincent Dekumbis scored the game-winner. The second game also featured a long scoresheet. This time, Port Huron battled back from a three-goal deficit in the middle frame and took the lead in the third, but Carolina tied it, and Tucker Firth had the OT winner. Dalton Jay scored twice and notched three points in that one. The Prowlers were without Dekumbis after an injury in Friday's affair and Scantlebury was given a game misconduct less than two minutes in. Wyatt Hoflin started both games for Port Huron and made 68 saves. The teams combined for 23 goals and 147 penalty minutes during the entertaining series. The Prowlers sit fourth in the Continental Division at 7-6-3 with 24 points.

Columbus also took four of six points in their series last weekend. The River Dragons fell to the Empire Division-leading Danbury Hat Tricks 4-3 in a shootout on Dec. 2 before getting revenge with a 5-0 victory on Dec. 3. Columbus fell behind 3-0 through two periods in the first game before making a comeback in the third that was capped by Alex Storjohann's game-tying goal with four seconds remaining. Danbury won the skills competition 2-0 to snap the Dragons' 10-game win streak. The second game was all Columbus as Jacob Kelly scored twice and Bailey MacBurnie made 30 saves and picked up his first career shutout. The River Dragons lead the FPHL at 13-1-1 with 39 points.

SEASON SERIES (RIVER DRAGONS 2-0)

Nov. 18 @ Columbus: River Dragons 5, Prowlers 2

Nov. 19 @ Columbus: River Dragons 5, Prowlers 3

LAST MEETING

The second meeting of the series in Georgia was similar to the first although the Prowlers were able to make it closer. Columbus jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in the second, but Port Huron cut the deficit to one less than four minutes into the third. That was as far as the comeback got as the Dragons hit the empty net and completed the sweep. Scantlebury was the lone Prowler with a multi-point game while Paul Fregeau scored twice for Columbus. Breandan Colgan got the win while Danick Rodrigue took the loss.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers: Dalton Jay (F) - Jay brings a six-game goal streak into his 300th career FPHL game on Friday. That streak began in the first game of the series in Columbus,

River Dragons: Paul Fregeau (D) - Three of Fregeau's four goals this season came in the series between these two teams in Columbus. He leads FPHL defensemen with a +18 +/-.

STAT CENTRAL

Dalton Jay (PHP) becomes the second Prowler to play his 300th FPHL game this season (Matt Graham), with both milestones coming against Columbus. He ranks 10th in league history in games played...Jay Croop (CRD) is riding a team-high 10-game point streak with 14 points in that span...Wyatt Hoflin (PHP) has started four straight games...The River Dragons have scored the most goals in the FPHL this season (85) and have given up the fewest (36)

SERIES SCHEDULE

Dec. 9, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Dec. 10, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Both games will be streamed live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube Channel

