Series Preview: Prowlers Swimming with Sharks

The Port Huron Prowlers head to First Arena to face Elmira's third FPHL franchise for the first time as they visit the River Sharks. They'll play four times in a 10-day stretch, twice at each team's home arena.

The Prowlers are coming off of a home-and-home sweep over the Motor City Rockers last weekend. Port Huron took a 2-0 lead into the third period of the first game and then the scoring opened up. The Prowlers held on for a 5-3 win after scoring three times on five third-period shots. The next night, they had that same 2-0 lead at the start of the final 20 minutes at home and locked down a 2-1 victory. Tucker Tynan started both games and made 65 saves overall. Port Huron jumped ahead of Mississippi and now sits third in the Continental Division at 14-12-4 with 44 points.

The River Sharks took two of three from the Watertown Wolves last weekend. After falling behind 1-0 in the first game at home, Elmira scored three-straight goals en route to a 4-2 win. The next night in Watertown, the Sharks opened up a 2-0 lead and kept ahead the rest of the way for another 4-2 win. Sunday, the Wolves scored four times in a span of 2:04 to turn a 1-1 game into a 5-1 lead. They took the third game of the weekend 6-3. Elmira is last in the Empire at 9-17-0 with 25 points and six points out of a playoff spot.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Liam Freeborn (F) - Freeborn has been on a tear this month with points in his last seven games including the Prowlers' only five-point outing this season. He's settled into a line with Matt Graham and Austin Fetterly these past couple of weeks.

River Sharks - Davide Gaeta (F) - The former Prowler has now played nine games with Elmira, matching the nine he played with Port Huron before the trade. He's doubled his point total with 14 in his last nine vs the seven he has as a Prowler.

STAT CENTRAL

Dalton Jay (PHP) became the first player in FPHL history to score 200 goals with one franchise with his shorthanded goal last Friday at Motor City...Kyle Powell (ELM) is the only player on his team with a positive +/- (+1 in 2 games)...The Prowlers are in a stretch of 16-straight inter division games, their longest stretch since the Continental and Empire were established...The River Sharks are the only team in the FPHL without an overtime or shootout loss

SERIES SCHEDULE

Jan. 26, 7:05 P.M. at First Arena (Elmira, NY)

Jan. 27, 7:05 P.M. at First Arena (Elmira, NY)

Both games will be broadcast live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

