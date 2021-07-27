Series Preview: Ports Head Back Home for Rawhide

STOCKTON, Calif.- The Stockton Ports are back home Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark, the start of a 12 game homestand, bringing in the Visalia Rawhide for the first time this season. The two teams have met just one time before in Visalia back in May. A full schedule, including links for radio broadcasts on Fox Sports 1280 AM are below.

At Bat This Week

The Ports are back at home to start their second 12 game homestand in hosts of the Southern League Visalia Rawhide. The two teams met back in May at Valley Strong Ballpark where they split the series 3-3. The Ports jumped out to a commanding 3-1 series lead before dropping the final two games.

vs. Visalia Rawhide

Banner Island Ballpark // Stockton, Calif.

- Tuesday, July 27th // 7:05 p.m. PT

- Wednesday, July 28th // 7:05 p.m. PT

- Thursday, July 29th // 7:05 p.m. PT

- Friday, July 30th // 7:05 p.m. PT

- Saturday, July 31st // 7:05 p.m. PT

- Sunday, August 1st // 6:05 p.m. PT

On Deck

vs. Modesto Nuts

Banner Island Ballpark // Stockton, Calif.

Tuesday, August 3rd - Sunday, August 8th // Times vary

Following this week's series against Visalia, the Ports will stay home to host the Modesto Nuts for the first time this season. The previous two series between the two have been at John Thurman Field in Modesto.

In the Hole

@ Fresno Grizzlies

Chuckchansi Park // Fresno, Calif.

Tuesday, August 10th - Sunday, August 15th // Times vary

Against Visalia Rawhide

The Stockton Ports and Visalia Rawhide will meet for the second time this season. The two split the series down at Valley Strong Ballpark in late May after the Ports let a 3-1 series lead slip from their hands losing the final two games. The Rawhide have the slight edge in the past 20 games over the Ports going 11-9 and outscoring them 92-89.

The Ports starting staff will look to replicate their success from down south to Banner Island against the Rawhide after boasting a 2.57 ERA over 28 innings pitched in the first series.

About Last Series

Stockton split their second straight series with the San Jose Giants after traveling to the South Bay and Excite Ballpark for the first time this season.

The Ports held a 3-1 series lead heading into Saturday night's game and a three game winning streak but ultimately ended up splitting the series of after losses off 8-1 on Saturday and 11-5 on Sunday.

Five Runs is Key

Through the first 72 games of 2021, scoring five runs has been the barometer for the Ports' success. Stockton is 24-15 when scoring five or more runs, and just 4-29 when scoring four or less. The Ports have scored 199 total runs in their 28 wins (7.1 runs/game) and 143 runs in their 43 losses (3.3/game).

Ports Litter Offensive Leaderboard:

Through the first 72 games of the 2021 season, Lawrence Butler and Tyler Soderstrom's names are all over the offensive leaderboard in the Low-A West. Soderstrom is third in the league with 33 extra base hits and is tied for third with 20 doubles. He's sixth in total bases (126), tied for seventh in RBIs (49), and sixth in home runs (12), while also ranking in the top five in SLG (.568, 3rd) and OPS (.957, 4th). Butler is third in Low A West in RBIs (51), third in walks (43), tied for fourth in home runs (13) and in triples (4). Junior Perez is tied for the league lead in triples with five.

Player To Watch

After going 1-for-17 over six games from July 11-17, Butler has broken out again over his last six games, going 10-for-22 with 3 HRs and 12 RBIs. With three home runs in the series against the Giants, including two grand slams, Butler has taken the team lead with 13 long balls on the season.

Butler eventually earned himself the Low-A West Player of the Week after his performance in San Jose this past week finishing 10-25, three home runs, 11 RBI, a double, six runs scored and a whopping 1.244 OPS.

Who's Hot/Who Else

After going just 3-for-27 over nine games from July 11-21, Brayan Buelvas has six hits and has scored five runs in his last four games. Buelvas is 6-for-17 with a double and an RBI during that span.

Since the beginning of June, Garrett Acton a has been lights out. The Ports' reliever has allowed just two runs on nine hits over his last 23.0 IP with 31 strikeouts. Opponents are batting just .120 against him during that span.

By the Numbers

Visalia (Offense) Stockton Visalia (Defense/Pitching) Stockton

.225 ...BA... .234 6.49 ...ERA... 5.53

.317 ...OBP... .330 624.1 ...IP... 629.1

.365 ...SLG... .372 6 ...SV... 14

115 ...2B... 123 1.83 ...SO/BB... 2.63

12. ...3B... 18 .277 ...OBA... .278

66 ...HR... 58 1.73 ...WHIP... 1.51

268. ...BB... 305 45 ...GDP... 43

90/118 ...SB... 60/88

