Series Preview: I-94 Home and Home

After a weekend off, the Port Huron Prowlers are back in action against their in-state rivals, the Motor City Rockers. This will be the first of seven weekends where both McMorran Place and Big Boy Arena will host the Battle of I-94.

The Prowlers were off last weekend but are coming off a two-game sweep of the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Oct. 27-28. The first game was a wild, high scoring affair that ended 7-6. Port Huron scored the first three goals in the first period but were tied before the frame expired. The Prowlers scored the next four to open a 7-3 lead in the third, but Mississippi battled back to make it a one-goal game that Port Huron survived. The next night, the Prowlers again took a 3-0 lead before the Sea Wolves tied things up in the second. Chuck Costello gave them their first lead of the weekend in the third but Tristan Simm tied it with 14 seconds to go and Vincent Dekumbis was the overtime hero. Port Huron takes five of a possible six points and sits fifth in the Continental Division at 2-1-1 with six points.

The Rockers took a trip to upstate New York to visit the Elmira River Sharks on Nov. 3-4. They were minutes away from a victory in their first matchup but Luke Richards scored the tying goal with 1:39 to go in regulation and Nick Gullo eventually won it for the home side in the third round of the shootout. Motor City buckled down the next night and rolled to a 4-1 win. Ricky Gonzalez got his first pro win in that game while Scott Coash turned in a three-point night. Mike Winn scored a shorthanded goal while the Rockers were killing a five-on-three. The Rockers have yet to lose in regulation and sit atop the Continental as of Wednesday at 4-0-2 with 13 points.

The teams went back and forth through the first two periods as Davide Gaeta and Sam Marit scored for the Prowlers but were answered by Scott Coash and Rocco DiCosatnzo. Nick Magill-Diaz put home the only goal of the third period and that became the game winner in a 3-2 Motor City victory.

Prowlers - Tristan Simm (F) - Simm scored his first three pro goals in the two games with Mississippi including the game-tying goal on Oct. 28. Coach Graham has said he likes his ability to finish.

Rockers - TJ Delaney (F) - The 6'6" St. Louis native was acquired via trade from Watertown and joins brother Tim in Motor City. He finished last season with 11 goals and 23 points for the Delaware Thunder.

Brandon Picard (PHP) has scored in all three games he's dressed for this season...Trevor Babin (MCR) is leading all FPHL goaltenders with over 311 minutes played...4 of the Prowlers 10 power play goals this season have come in five-on-three situations...Both the Prowlers and Rockers have gone past regulation in half of their games this season

November 10, 7:35 P.M. at Big Boy Arena (Fraser, MI)

November 11, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

The Nov. 11 game is Military Appreciation Night at McMorran Place and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 810-985-6166.

