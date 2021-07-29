Series Preview: Bees Head to ABQ

July 29, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The 35-37 Salt Lake Bees finished a six-game home series against the Las Vegas Aviators and are hitting the road for two road series. The Bees are making their first stop in New Mexico to play the 30-41 Albuquerque Isotopes.

The start of the Bees series against the Aviators got off to a rocky start as Thursday's game only lasted one inning before a monsoon of rain suspended the series opener. Salt Lake and Las Vegas played a double header on Wednesday to make up the suspended game. The Bees took three games and outscored the Aviators 34-31.

Jo Adell hit an opposite field bomb to right field for his 20th home run and knocked his 62nd RBI of the season. Adell has the most RBIs, second most home runs, and the second most extra base hits (39) in Triple-A. He had a good series against Las Vegas getting six hits on 23 at-bats, accounted for two runs and racked up six RBIs. On Monday Adell had a two hit day with a home run and two RBIs. Adell continues to have a rock solid July as he's batting .316, .516 slugging percentage, with four home runs and 22 RBIs.

Michael Stefanic had an outstanding series against the Aviators and was blasting the ball all over Smith's Ballpark. Stefanic had three multi hit games and ended the series with eight hits on eighteen at-bats (.444 avg.) with a double, a home run, three RBIs while accounting for four runs. In the first game of Friday's doubleheader Stefanic went three for five with a home run, two RBIs and scored a run. Stefanic is also having a red hot July as he's batting .357 with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

Taylor Ward was added to the Bees roster on Friday and was a huge piece of the Bees success on offense. Ward went nine for 21 (.429 avg.) with five doubles, two home runs, five RBIs and scored four runs. On Monday Ward went four for five with two doubles, a home run, an RBI and accounted for two runs.

Thomas Panonne picked up his third win of the season on the first game of Friday's double header. Aaron Slegers started the game and went 1.1 innings giving up two runs on four hits with a strikeout. Panonne came in and pitched 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with one strikeout. Jake Petricka closed the game out on two innings pitched with one run on two hits with two strikeouts. The Bees won the first game of the double header 12-5.

Reid Detmers was pulled up to the Bees roster on Tuesday from the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Detmers got his first start of his Triple-A career on Saturday and gave a performance to remember. Detmers pitched six innings and only gave three without allowing a run and struck out nine Aviators hitters. Jose Quijada and Felix Pena relieved Detmers and preserved his shutout. Pena and Quijada combined to strikeout four batters and only allowed one hit. The Bees bullpen combined to give up 4 hits and earned their fourth shutout of the season. The Bees won Saturday's game 6-0.

The Albuquerque Isotopes concluded a six-game road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas and split the series and Albuquerque outscored El Paso 34-25. The Isotopes are the fourth ranked team in Triple-A West-East Division and have a 16-19 record at home.

The Isotopes shortstop Taylor Motter is swinging a massive bat and has been showing off his power hitting ability. He surpassed Jo Adell on the leaderboards for home runs and has the most home runs (21) in Triple-A. Motter also has the highest slugging percentage (.751), the highest OPS (1.021), and the fourth most extra base hits in Triple-A.

Ian Clarkin is the probable pitcher for the Isotopes in the first game of the series. Clarkin has a 7.99 ERA on the season, 47.1 IP, nine home runs allowed, 18 strikeouts with opposing batters hitting .298 against him.

The first game of the series between the Salt Lake Bees and the Albuquerque Isotopes is Thursday July 29th @ 6:35 MST at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Tune in to The Zone Sports Network to hear the 'Voice of the Bees' Steve Klauke broadcast the games.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.