Series Preview: Bees Cap off Road Trip in Vegas

The 36-42 Salt Lake Bees are halfway through their 12 game road stretch as they head to Sin City to battle against the 39-39 Las Vegas Aviators after finishing their six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Jo Adell was called up to the big leagues on Monday and to no surprise he had a phenomenal 2021 debut with the Los Angeles Angels. On Tuesday Adell had three hits on four at-bats with two doubles and three RBIs in the Angels 11-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. He has played in three games with the Angels and has a .364 batting average with a .545 slugging percentage. Before getting pulled up Adell was having a massive series against Albuquerque batting 7-for-14 (.500) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs in four games.

Gavin Cecchini had a dynamite series against the Isotopes and was carving up Albuquerque's bullpen. He went 10-for-26 (.385 avg.), hit four doubles in four consecutive games and knocked in three RBIs. In Monday's game Cecchini went three for five with a double and an RBI. He wrapped up July with a .364 batting average and a .417 OBP.

Michael Stefanic was also swinging a hot stick for the Bees. He had nine hits on 23 at-bats (.391 avg.) racked up a double, a home run, three RBIs while accounting for six runs and reached base safely 11 times. Stefanic accounted for all the runs scored in Tuesday's game as he went two-for-four with a home run and two RBIs. Stefanic concluded July with a stunning .374 batting average and a .516 slugging percentage.

On Monday Tim Peterson picked up his first win of the season in the Bees 11-10 victory over the Isotopes. Peterson came into the ballgame in the eighth inning with the score knotted up at 10. He clutched up and threw two innings and did not allow a runner to reach base while striking out two Isotopes hitters. The Bees went on to score one run in the top of the ninth inning, which ended up being the winning run. Peterson is now 1-0 on the season with a 2.22 ERA and 25 strikeouts.

The Las Vegas Aviators are coming off a six-game home series against the Tacoma Rainiers. They went 2-4 in the series and were outscored 33-21 by the Rainiers. The Aviators have a 21-21 record at home and are in third place in the West Division of Triple-A West.

Aviators third basemen Nate Mondou is coming off a great July. He finished the month with a .340 batting average, .491 slugging percentage and hit two home runs with 17 RBIs. Pitcher James Naile is going into the series tied for the second most wins in Triple-A West with a 6-0 record and has three saves on the season. He's thrown 36 innings on the year with a 3.75 ERA and 31 strikeouts. Brian Howard is the probable starter for the Aviators in today's game. He had a 5.78 ERA on the season with 62.1 innings pitched and opposing hitters are batting .289 against him.

The first game of the series between the Salt Lake Bees and the Las Vegas Aviators is Thursday, August 5th @ 8:05 MDT at Las Vegas Ballpark. Tune in to The Zone Sports Network to hear the "Voice of the Bees" Steve Klauke broadcast the games.

