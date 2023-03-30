Series Preview: Battle of I-94 Season Finale

For the final two times this regular season, the Port Huron Prowlers and Motor City Rockers will face off in the Battle of I-94. Each team has won seven of the first 14 meetings, including one victory past regulation.

The Prowlers got their third series split in the last four weekends when facing the Watertown Wolves on March 24 and 25. A comeback in the final minute fell short for Port Huron on Friday in a 4-3 loss. Lincoln Gingerich's empty-net goal turned out to be the game-winner. The Prowlers won a goaltender battle the next night 3-1 as Wyatt Hoflin and Owen Liskiewicz combined to make 65 saves. Frank Schumacher scored twice, including the empty netter. The Prowlers still sit fourth in the Continental Division at 26-21-3 with 79 points.

The Rockers swept Binghamton in the two-game series at home on March 24 and 25. In the first game, Motor City overcame deficits of 4-2 and 5-4 to win 6-5 behind Jamison Milam's overtime tally. The Rockers doubled up the Black Bears 8-4 the next night despite being outshot 53-31. Trevor Babin made 49 saves in the victory. Motor City is 28-16-6 with 86 points, third in the Continental, and is on a four-game winning streak.

SEASON SERIES (TIED 7-7)

Oct. 13 @ Motor City: Prowlers 3, Rockers 2

Oct. 14 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 7, Rockers 3

Oct. 15 @ Port Huron: Rockers 2, Prowlers 1

Oct. 28 @ Motor City: Rockers 6, Prowlers 2

Oct. 29 @ Port Huron: Rockers 4, Prowlers 2

Nov. 5 @ Motor City: Rockers 4, Prowlers 3 (OT)

Dec. 30 @ Port Huron: Rockers 5, Prowlers 4

Dec. 31 @ Motor City: Prowlers 6, Rockers 3

Jan. 13 @ Motor City: Prowlers 6, Rockers 3

Jan. 14 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Rockers 3

Jan. 19 @ Motor City: Rockers 5, Prowlers 2

Jan. 21 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 2, Rockers 1 (SO)

Feb. 17 @ Port Huron: Rockers 5, Prowlers 0

Feb. 18 @ Motor City: Prowlers 5, Rockers 3

LAST MEETING

Port Huron gave up a goal in the opening minute but bounced back to score the next three and hang on for a 5-3 win. Frank Schumacher threw a hit on Brad Reitter in the final minute of the third that shattered a pane of glass and caused a lengthy delay and Sam Marit hit the empty net shortly after. Bryan Parsons' first goal of the season was the game-winner.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Joe Deveny (F) - Deveny saw his six-game point streak come to an end on Saturday, during which he had 13 points. He'll look to start a new streak against a Motor City team that he has put up 12 points in 10 games.

Rockers - Scott Coash (F) - Coash has four-straight multi-point games including a six-point performance in Motor City's last game. He has 19 more points than the second-highest point producer on his team, Declan Conway.

STAT CENTRAL

Dalton Jay's (PHP) 15 points against Motor City are the most by a Prowler this season...Trevor Babin (MCR) has a .944 save percentage over his last four starts...The 16 matchups between the Prowlers and Rockers are the most between two teams in the FPHL this season

SERIES SCHEDULE

March 31, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

April 1, 6:00 P.M. at Big Boy Arena (Fraser, MI)

Tickets to the March 31 game are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the McMorran Box Office at 810-985-6166. Both games will be streamed live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

