Series Preview: Battle of I-94 Renewed in 2023

January 12, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers get some much-needed rest before gearing up for a series with their in-state rivals, the Motor City Rockers. These teams will face each other in four-straight games over the next two weeks.

A short-handed Port Huron squad earned a split in Binghamton on Jan. 6 and 7. After falling 13-2 in the first game, the team bounced back to pull out a 6-5 win. A number of factors, including missing six regulars, contributed to a tough first game. The Black Bears took advantage and went up 8-0 in the first period. Bret Parker finished with six points as Binghamton set multiple franchise records. The Prowlers returned the favor early the next night with a flurry of goals that resulted in a 4-0 lead just over four minutes in. The Black Bears battled back and tied the score heading into the third before Dan Chartrand got the only goal of the final period on a shorthanded breakaway. Evan Foley led the way for Port Huron with four points between the two games in his return to the lineup. Danick Rodrigue recorded the victory. The Prowlers stay in second place in the Continental Division with a 16-11-3 record and 50 points.

Motor City failed to score a goal in Columbus, falling twice. Breandan Colgan finished with 59 saves combined between the two games for the River Dragons. Trevor Babin made 40 saves in a 3-0 loss on Jan. 6 and 39 saves in a 4-0 defeat on Jan. 7. The Rockers are now on a three-game losing streak and have dropped to fourth in the Continental at 14-9-3 with 43 points. They were passed by the Carolina Thunderbirds who split their series in Danbury.

SEASON SERIES (MOTOR CITY 5-3)

Oct. 13 @ Motor City: Prowlers 3, Rockers 2

Oct. 14 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 7, Rockers 3

Oct. 15 @ Port Huron: Rockers 2, Prowlers 1

Oct. 28 @ Motor City: Rockers 6, Prowlers 2

Oct. 29 @ Port Huron: Rockers 4, Prowlers 2

Nov. 5 @ Motor City: Rockers 4, Prowlers 3

Dec. 30 @ Port Huron: Rockers 5, Prowlers 4

Dec. 31 @ Motor City: Prowlers 6, Rockers 3

LAST MEETING

Port Huron snapped a five-game losing streak in the series with a dominant road win. The Prowlers proved to be the more level-headed team in a game that featured plenty of penalties including three game misconducts. Joe Deveny put himself on the highlight reel with a backhanded "Michigan" goal, one of two tallies for him on the night. Rodrigue finished with 25 saves as his team outshot Motor City 47-28.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Evan Foley (F) - Foley got back in the lineup in Binghamton and was immediately back to playing top minutes. He was the only Prowler with multiple points in both games of that series.

Rockers - Trevor Babin (G) - Babin has started seven of the eight games against Port Huron so far this season. The Prowlers were able to get four-plus goals past him for the second and third times this year.

STAT CENTRAL

Matt Graham and Dustin Henning (PHP) are the only Prowlers to dress for all 30 games this season...Scott Coash (MCR) leads his team with 22 points. That total would rank 10th on the Prowlers...Port Huron is the only FPHL team with triple digit goals for (140) and goals against (133)...Motor City hasn't scored since the second period of its game against Port Huron on Dec. 31 (144:54 of game time)

SERIES SCHEDULE

Jan. 13, 7:30 P.M. at Big Boy Arena (Fraser, MI)

Jan. 14, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Both games will be available live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2023

Series Preview: Battle of I-94 Renewed in 2023 - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.