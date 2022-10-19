Series Preview at Binghamton (October 21-22)

October 19, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







A New Chapter: The Mississippi Sea Wolves start up their inaugural season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League with a two-game series this Friday and Saturday at the Binghamton Black Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm Central Time for both nights at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.All the action will be available for viewing live on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

Veteran Leadership: The Sea Wolves are led by four veterans on this season's roster, including Matt Caranci, Chris Leveille, Joe Pace andYaroslav Yevdokimov. Yevdokimov, a Chelyabinsk, Russia native,has seenfive stops in theKontinental Hockey League. Leveille, Caranci and Pace have each seen five seasons or more in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Pace leads the way with a total of 497 FPHL games played.

Scouting the Black Bears: Binghamton jumped out to a 2-0-0 start to the regular season last weekend after defeating the Elmira Mammoth by scores of 10-1 and 6-3.Forward Gavin Yates leads the Black Bears with two goals and four assists after the pair of games.

Season Series:The Sea Wolves and Black Bears are slated to play each other just three times during the 2022-23 regular season. After this weekend's pair of contests, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum will host the remaining game on Wednesday, March 1st.

On the Road Again: After spending a week of their training camp in Columbus, Georgia, the Sea Wolves jump on the bus for a 16-hour trek to Binghamton, New York. The team will visit the northeast five times this season to play the Binghamton Black Bears, Elmira Mammoth, Watertown Wolves, Delaware Thunder and Danbury Hat Tricks.

