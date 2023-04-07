SERIES Preview: APRIL 7 VS. BAK

HENDERSON, N.V - The Silver Knights will take on the Bakersfield Condors, who are fifth in the Pacific Division, in a single-game contest on Friday evening. The Knights will look to extend their winning streak after defeating the Tucson Roadrunners in the shootout on Wednesday evening.

"Manny was telling us that he wants us to treat this like a playoff series," said defenseman Brandon Hickey after the Knights' recent victory.

"We're mathematically out, but the last six games, we can put our best foot forward and play spoiler here. We're going to come out and try and play for your friends that you've gone to battle with all year."

Goaltender Jordan Papirny, who secured his first AHL victory in Wednesday's game, also emphasized the importance of treating these final games as an important part of his development as a player.

"Everyday you're taking steps forward in your career and trying to advance to the next level. Regardless of where we are in the standings, I think you just have to show that on the ice every game and give it all you've got," he said.

The Silver Knights defeated the Bakersfield Condors, 5-3, in their most recent matchup on March 18.

LAST TIME OUT

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 5-4, in the shootout on April 5. Brandon Hickey scored his first goal of the season, with Colt Conrad, Sakari Manninen, and Kaedan Korczak all also notching goals in regulation. Maxim Marushev scored the shootout-winning goal.

Goaltender Jordan Papirny stopped 42 of 46 shots against and secured his first career AHL victory.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Forward Sakari Manninen has tallied six points (5G, 6A) in the team's last five games.

Henderson forward Gemel Smith continues the hunt for his 100th AHL career goal. He is just one goal shy of the career milestone. In just 16 games with the Silver Knights, he has tallied 15 points (5G, 10A).

Bakersfield forward Seth Griffith currently leads the team in points with 57. He has been kept off the scoresheet in the team's recent stretch, tallying only two assists and no goals in the past six games

Cam Dineen, who was acquired by the Condors earlier this season from the Roadrunners, has the fourth-most points among active AHL defensemen.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Gage Quinney: 56 (23G, 33A)

Sheldon Rempal: 53 (23G, 30A)

Gemel Smith: 52 (18G, 34A)

Sakari Manninen: 35 (11G, 24A)

Lukas Cormier: 35 (10G, 25A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Fans can watch Friday's game on My LVTV or AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

