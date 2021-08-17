Series Opener at Frisco Postponed

Frisco, TX - Tuesday night's game between the Arkansas Travelers and Frisco RoughRiders has been postponed due to rain. No make up date has been scheduled yet. The Travs and Riders will now open their series on Wednesday night with a 7:05 first pitch from Riders Field. The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

