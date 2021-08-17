Series Opener at Frisco Postponed
August 17, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Frisco, TX - Tuesday night's game between the Arkansas Travelers and Frisco RoughRiders has been postponed due to rain. No make up date has been scheduled yet. The Travs and Riders will now open their series on Wednesday night with a 7:05 first pitch from Riders Field. The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.
Check out the Arkansas Travelers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from August 17, 2021
- Tuesday Game against Arkansas Postponed - Frisco RoughRiders
- Series Opener at Frisco Postponed - Arkansas Travelers
- Ted Simmons Dinner on the Diamond Tickets on Sale Now - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.