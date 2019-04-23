Series Highlights: Chasers Open Next Homestand with Omaha Potholes Night

PAPILLION - The Omaha Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on Wednesday, April 24 to begin a five-game homestand with the defending Pacific Coast League champions, the Memphis Redbirds. The fun all starts with Omaha Potholes Night presented by American Family Insurance and U Pull-It on Wednesday, the April Fool's joke that turned into reality, along with Wiener Wednesday and Bark in the Park. The homestand also includes the first Sizzle Night presented Gates Bar-B-Q Sauces and Thirsty Thursday presented by Pepsi & Budweiser (April 25), Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks (April 26), Halfway to Halloween (April 27) and Family FUNday presented by Nebraska Medicine (April 28).

Wednesday, April 24 (6:35pm) vs. Memphis Redbirds

Omaha Potholes Night presented by American Family Insurance & U Pull-It: A "hole-some" response to an April Fools' Day prank has paved the way to Omaha Potholes Night! Omaha Potholes gear will be available for purchase at Werner Park that night with proceeds helping to repair little league fields with City of Bellevue and DC West Youth Sports damaged by historic floods this spring. Special concessions items will also be available, including rocky road ice cream.

"Spare Tires" Giveaway presented by Krispy Kreme: the first 1,000 fans to enter Werner Park will receive a "spare tire" from Krispy Kreme. Gates open at 5:30pm.

Chasers Charities Silent Auction: fans will be able to bid on items that include Omaha Potholes batting practice tops autographed by Storm Chasers players and coaches, as well as other autographed items. All proceeds will go to Chasers Charities to help repair little league fields with City of Bellevue and DC West Youth Sports damaged by historic floods this spring.

Wiener Wednesday: Hot dogs will once again be available at Werner Park for just 25 cents each.

Bark in the Park: Man's best friend is welcome to join their owners to sit on the McDonald's Berm to watch a ballgame. Fans may pre-register their pups online to skip the registration lines at Werner Park: https://atmilb.com/2G7R2Nj

Thursday, April 25 (6:35pm) vs. Memphis Redbirds

Sizzle Night presented by Gates Bar-B-Q Sauces: Storm Chasers players and coaches will play their first game as the Omaha Sizzle, wearing special Omaha Sizzle jerseys.

Thirsty Thursday presented by Pepsi & Budweiser: The weekend starts off early with Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 Budweiser, Bud Light and Busch Light, along with the new, exciting addition of Nebraska Brewing Company's Ale Storm beer, as well as $1 Pepsi Fountain drinks.

Friday, April 26 (7:05pm) vs. Memphis Redbirds

Jackie Robinson Scholarship Presentation presented by Chasers Charities & The Weitz Company: the Storm Chasers will present their annual Jackie Robinson Scholarships, with a male and female African-American student each awarded a $1,000 scholarship thanks to Chasers Charities and The Weitz Company.

Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks: the skies ignite on Friday evenings at Werner Park with a post-game fireworks spectacular presented by Hy-Vee.

Saturday, April 27 (7:05pm) vs. Memphis Redbirds

Halfway to Halloween: It's sure to be a ghoul time, with fans encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume and compete in our Costume Contest. Werner Park will also be dressed up in Halloween decorations for the occasion.

Bands & Brews presented by Werner Enterprises: For the first hour after gates open, fans will be able to enjoy $1 Bud Light and live music from My Back Pages at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar thanks to Werner Enterprises.

Sunday, April 28 (2:05pm) vs. Memphis Redbirds

Pre-Game Play Catch on the Field presented by Raising Cane's: Fans will have the chance to play catch on the outfield at Werner Park prior to six select Sunday home games thanks to Raising Cane's (weather pending). Gates will open early approximately 80 minutes prior to that day's scheduled first pitch.

Hy-Vee Canned Food Sunday: Canned Food Sundays return to Werner Park! Bring 2 Hy-Vee Canned Good items to be donated to Heartland Hope Mission and receive a FREE McDonald's Berm ticket to that day's game!

Family FUNday presented by Nebraska Medicine: Sundays are still the perfect day for families, featuring clowns & balloon artists and visits from Wildlife Encounters. Kids 12 & under will also be able to run the bases after games with Hardee's Kids Run The Bases.

Hardee's Kids Run The Bases: Kids 12 & under will be able to run the same bases as the Storm Chasers players after Sunday home contests! Atlas MedStaff Lil' Chasers members will also get front of the line access and be able to run the bases first.

Single game tickets for all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

