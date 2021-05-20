Series Finale with Monarchs Washed Out

KANSAS CITY, Kansas - The series finale with the Kansas City Monarchs has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on a later date.

The 'Dogs and Monarchs played just five innings before rain suspended and ultimately ended the game on Wednesday night. Lincoln won 2-1 and improved to 2-0 on the year.

Rain continued to fall throughout the night and into the early morning. While the rain stayed away for much of the morning, heavy rainfall in the late afternoon rendered the field unplayable. The rain is also expected to continue into the night.

Lincoln continues down to Texas to complete the season-opening road trip with the series opener in Cleburne on Friday. First pitch time is set for 7:06 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs play the first game at of 2021 at Haymarket Park on May 25! All ticket and promotional information can be seen at saltdogs.com.

