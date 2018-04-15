Series Finale Washed Away in Portland
April 15, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
PORTLAND, ME - Sunday afternoon's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 10 with first pitch set for 5:00 PM.
The Ponies continue their first road trip of the season with a trip to Manchester, NH to take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The four-game series starts on Monday night at 6:35 PM. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show starts at 6:20 PM and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.
- RubberDucks and Thunder Postponed on Sunday - Akron RubberDucks
- Sunday's Hartford Yard Goats Game Postponed - Hartford Yard Goats
