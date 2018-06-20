Series Finale in NWA Rained Out

June 20, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Springdale, AR - Wednesday afternoon's game between the Arkansas Travelers and NW Arkansas Naturals was postponed due to rain that was expected to last all day. Precipitation started about one hour before game time was coming down when the game was called at 12:20. The game will now be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday July 24 with the first game beginning at 5:05.

The Travs now head to Springfield to begin the final series before the All-Star Break. First pitch for the opener of the four game series is set for 7:10 on Thursday night with RH Williams Perez (1-0, 2.70) on the hill for the Travs against RH Mike O'Reilly (2-2, 4.07) for the Cardinals. The game will be broadcast on the SportsAnimal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

