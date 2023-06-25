Series Finale Ends in Walk-off Loss for Sacramento

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Sitting in a tie ballgame entering the ninth inning, the Sacramento River Cats had the chance to take the lead in the ninth but could not convert, then saw the Round Rock Express walk off with a 5-4 win in the series finale on Sunday.

Each team tallied a run in the first frame, both of which crossed on a run-scoring groundout. For the River Cats (34-40) it was Joey Bart collecting the RBI with a ball to shortstop, scoring Tyler Fitzgerald who was the game's first base runner after drawing a free pass.

Matching was the Express (44-30) when they pushed across their run on what was scored a 6-4-5 double play with the second runner being ruled out of the baseline. However, the inning could have been much bigger, as the twin killing came with the bases loaded and no outs, and was followed by Sacramento starter Kai-Wei Teng punching out the final hitter of the frame.

Over the next few frames, the River Cats struggled for base runners as they saw the next eight hitters retired in order before a one-out walk in the fourth snapped the stretch. Meanwhile, Round Rock put a pair of runners on in each the second and third inning but left them stranded, then was retired in order during the fourth.

Fortunes started to change in the fifth, with the River Cats kicking off the frame with a pair of walks that both made their way around the bases to score. Immediately after the second free pass that was issued to Clint Coulter, into the box stepped Will Wilson who crushed a high fly ball to center field that slammed off the wall. Unfortunately, it only resulted in a single as the runners on base held to make sure it was not caught, but the inning's leadoff hitter Jacob Nottingham came around to score to jump back in front.

Continuing in the inning after a pair of strikeouts, Bart picked up his second RBI of the night with a single to left field that scored Coulter. In the subsequent at-bat with the bases still loaded, the frame's final run came on a bases loaded walk that was earned by Armando Alvarez in five pitches.

Round Rock nearly drew level with their swings that inning, putting a pair in scoring position with only one out, but a pair of fielder's choices saw a run cut down at the plate that kept the score locked. Not to be held down for long, the Express came within a run during their half of the sixth, starting with an RBI triple from Diosbel Arias while a wild pitch forced the other run across.

Tossing a scoreless seventh for Sacramento was Jorge Guzman, who returned for the eighth but immediately surrendered the game's tying run on a leadoff solo home run to deep left field by Elier Hernandez. For Hernandez, he had already extended his Round Rock franchise-record hitting streak to 25 games with a single in the third.

Now in a new ballgame rolling into the ninth inning, Sacramento had its chance to take the lead after loading the bases with one out on an error, a slicing double down the right-field line by Dalton Guthrie, and a walk to Brett Wisely. Once more all runners were left aboard, as Sacramento met a similar fate as the Round Rock fifth in which a pair of fielder's choices ended their turn at the dish, with the first of the two saving a run in a play at the plate.

Entering in the ninth for the River Cats was Joey Marciano (4-3), who allowed Hernandez to reach with a leadoff single for his third knock of the night. Despite Marciano inducing a groundout, Jonathan Ornelas lined a double into the right center gap that scored the run from first for the 5-4 victory. This marked Sacramento's third walk-off loss of the season, their first since falling 9-8 to Sugar Land on June 13 after a walk-off walk.

Claiming the win for the Express was Jonathan Hernandez (1-0) after working the ninth and escaping the jam that started with the error, giving up one hit and walking one in the solo frame. Neither starter factored into the decision, but it was still a solid outing for Teng as he yielded just one run on three hits in four innings.

Only Fitzgerald collected multiple knocks in the contest, going 2-for-5, but it was Bart with a pair of RBI after finishing 1-for-4. Logging a knock, scoring once, and driving one in was Wilson, with the only other hit coming from Guthrie on his double before he ended at 1-for-4.

Sacramento will be back in action on Wednesday when the River Cats start a homestand against the Reno Aces with the first pitch from Sutter Health Park scheduled at 6:45 p.m.

