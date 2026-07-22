"SERGIO ORS NAVARRO CANNOT BE STOPPED!!!"

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Sergio Ors Navarro scored both goals for Union Omaha as it tied Westchester SC, which got its goals from Daniel Bouman and Dean Guezen in the 2-2 draw at Morrison Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 22, 2026

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