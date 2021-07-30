Sepulveda Knocks out the VibesÃÂ

July 30, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Billings Mustangs win their second knock out round of the season and capture game two of the series against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

After Jalen Garcia and Manny Olloque failed to hit one out in the first round, Christian Sepulveda stepped in and blasted a deep fly ball down the left field line. Jacob Barfield failed to hit one out for the Vibes and the Mustangs win their second knock out round of the season 1-0.

For the second straight game, the Mustangs failed to hold a lead in the late innings.

Billings jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first three innings. Tristen Carranza and Anthony Amicangelo each delivered RBI singles while Dalton Cornett and Christian Sepulveda produced RBI as well.

The Vibes chipped into the deficit in the fifth inning. Jacob Barfield two RBI single made it 4-3 Mustangs.

Billings padded their lead in the next half inning with a three run frame to lead 7-3. Freddy Achecar lined a double to score two while Dalton Cornett drove home Achecar with an RBI single.

The Vibes would outscore the Mustangs 5-1 in the last three innings and tied the game up in the ninth inning with an RBI single from Griffin Barnes and Mike Annone.

The Mustangs offense was led by Anthony Amicangelo who finished 5-for-5 with two RBI and a double. Amicangelo is the first Mustangs player with a five hit game this season and is only the sixth in the Dehler Park era. (Edwin Yon had one for the Mustangs in 2019.)

The Mustangs (26-33/8-3) and the Rocky Mountain Vibes (12-46/2-9) face off in game three tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:10 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.